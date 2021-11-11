Chris Roemer: The voting public is getting tired of ‘woke’ politics | COMMENTARY

It seems the recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey have shown us the limits to how far left this country is prepared to go, at least at the present time. In fact, I suspect we have already gone past the point most Americans would say makes sense.
Resistance to where progressives have led us, and the speed at which we traveled there has been growing for sometime. Truth be told, this country has been more than generous in expressing its tolerance on a whole range of issues, but we have now moved way beyond what a majority of Americans consider reasonable, and people are pushing back.
When studying the election results, Democrats need to take an objective look at what the electorate is telling them. I think there are many Democratic politicians who have always understood that the far left’s vision for this country does not align with the views of most Americans. These politicians know the difference between good policy and bad, but are cowed into silence by a political movement intent on destroying anyone who opposes it. I believe it is that aspect of the far left — it’s ruthlessness — which was one of the primary factors motivating voters in Virginia and New Jersey to vote the way they did.
Most Americans are happy to consider a wide range of views, but they have grown tired of being bullied into adopting the left’s view of, well, everything, and they don’t relish the prospect of having their lives menaced by a political movement that believes people and organizations should be punished for rejecting accepted liberal orthodoxy.
They are tired of being bullied into silence by people calling them racists and domestic terrorists. Democratic Rep. Cori Bush recently gave a great example of how it’s done. When Sen. Joe Manchin had the gall to say he wanted to know how much the multi-trillion-dollar social spending bill will actually cost, and take time to make sure he understands what effect spending that kind of money will have on the economy generally, Bush labeled Manchin “anti-Black, anti-child, and anti-woman.” To be blunt, people are just plain sick of that.
I remember a time when being called a racist actually meant something, but once the word was defined so broadly as to include every white person everywhere, the word lost all its meaning.
On election night, commenting on the results in Virginia, MSNBC host Joy Reid called the word “education,” “code for white parents who don’t like the idea about teaching about race.” All I can say to that is, Republicans hope Reid and other Democrats keep saying that kind of thing. If Democrats have any chance to recover before next year’s midterms, they will have to learn what the results of Nov. 2 are actually teaching them and react accordingly. I can assure you, Ms. Reid is drawing the wrong conclusions.
Complaining about the mess at the southern border gets you labeled “anti-immigrant.” Questioning the wisdom of pumping trillions of dollars into an already inflationary economy suffering from serious supply problems, gets you labeled “anti-Black” and “anti-child.”
Asking why it makes sense to strangle domestic oil production while begging Saudi Arabia to pump more is to show yourself to have no concern whether the human species lives or dies.
It has gotten to the point now that disagreeing with progressives on any topic is used as proof you’re a white supremacist, or a tool of white supremacists. Honest policy differences are no longer allowed. One either agrees with the left or they’re evil, and no justification is necessary to destroy evil.
There is just something very small about a person who resorts to Bush’s type of mindless attack in an attempt to win an argument, and more and more people are losing patience with individuals who use such tactics. What the election earlier this month demonstrated is there is a growing number of people who just don’t care what progressives call them anymore.
There are many politicians across the political spectrum who would love to show their constituents that they are competent individuals who can work across the isle to get things done; that they are politicians who refuse to prioritize party or ideology over what’s best for the country. The 13 House Republicans who bucked their party to vote for the recent infrastructure bill are a good example, but most politicians are afraid to anger the extremes of their respective parties.
Americans of all stripes have had it with those extremes, and voters are increasingly ready for the adults to take control again. Unfortunately, it appears in order to come to that realization themselves, progressives will require the “Woke Detox Centers” that James Carville suggested may be necessary.