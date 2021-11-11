Chris Roemer: The voting public is getting tired of ‘woke’ politics | COMMENTARY

When studying the election results, Democrats need to take an objective look at what the electorate is telling them. I think there are many Democratic politicians who have always understood that the far left’s vision for this country does not align with the views of most Americans. These politicians know the difference between good policy and bad, but are cowed into silence by a political movement intent on destroying anyone who opposes it. I believe it is that aspect of the far left — it’s ruthlessness — which was one of the primary factors motivating voters in Virginia and New Jersey to vote the way they did.