Chris Roemer: We used to pick Supreme Court justices on merit | COMMENTARY

If U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, or U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, or California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger happen to be the best candidate at this time, then Biden should nominate one of them and she should be confirmed by the Senate. I don’t even have a problem with the race or gender of individuals being considered as factors when deciding who is the best candidate for the job, but to say up front that anyone who is not Black and not female will not be considered simply because they are not Black and not female is wrong.