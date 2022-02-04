Chris Roemer: We used to pick Supreme Court justices on merit | COMMENTARY

President Biden says he will nominate a Black woman to fill the Supreme Court seat soon to be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the court’s current term.
I have no concerns about a Black female justice on the court.
I do have a problem that Biden has put out a sign that says, Asians need not apply. Hispanics need not apply. Whites need not apply. Native Americans need not apply. Men of any ethnicity need not apply. Etc., etc., etc.
Anywhere else in society, such a sign would not only be illegal, it would be met with understandable outrage.
President Biden has eliminated from consideration the vast majority of all qualified candidates before the process of replacing Justice Breyer has even begun. I can’t see how that is in the best interest of the country.
Don’t get me wrong. Ethnic and gender diversity on the Supreme Court is a good thing, and when an African-American or woman is the best candidate available, they should be chosen
If U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, or U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, or California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger happen to be the best candidate at this time, then Biden should nominate one of them and she should be confirmed by the Senate. I don’t even have a problem with the race or gender of individuals being considered as factors when deciding who is the best candidate for the job, but to say up front that anyone who is not Black and not female will not be considered simply because they are not Black and not female is wrong.
Philosophically, it is everything this country has spent decades fighting not to be.
The President doesn’t seem to care, because this time around the politics of exclusion works to his benefit. By announcing he will only consider a Black woman, Biden has the opportunity to repair some very real cracks in his support within the African-American community, especially among African-American women, who are critical to Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections. Biden originally made his pledge to name a Black woman to the court during the last election in an effort to win African-American votes. It was not a pledge based on any heartfelt or long-held principle. It was pure politics.
I wouldn’t expect Republicans to complain too much. Barring half the population of the United States because they’re the wrong gender, and eliminating entire ethnic groups from the pool of potential candidates may be un-American and contrary to decades of work toward social equity, but pointing that out will almost certainly be greeted with the obligatory charges of sexism and racism. Actually, I find that logic very hard to understand (i.e. either you act like a sexist and a racist, or you’re a sexist and a racist), but that’s where we seem to be these days.
Furthermore, the left is itching for a fight to solidify its base. With everything crashing down around them at the moment, a bruising fight a la Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett is just what the left needs to change the subject. From a purely political perspective, denying them that fight makes sense.
After years of identity politics, we’ve now reached the point where we believe only a Black female can represent Black females. Only white females can represent white females. Hispanics can’t represent Blacks or whites of either gender, only other Hispanics . . . of the same gender. Folks, we’re in tough shape.
I may be naive, but it was my understanding Black, white, Hispanic, male or female, Supreme Court justices are supposed to uphold the Constitution and interpret laws based on what it says.
You can guess what’s coming next, can’t you? There will be demands that the next open seat must be filled by a member of some other group. Someone of Asian descent perhaps, or someone from the LGBTQ community, or any of the other multitude of groups into which we have now splintered ourselves.
All qualified individuals should be considered whenever there is a vacant seat on the Supreme Court, and the best person should be chosen. Someone’s race, or gender, or how they identify themselves seems the least important factors to be considered, but that’s not how it works today. A person’s group identity appears to be the first priority.
I can envision a day when each seat on the court is reserved for a specific constituency.
Of course, to do that, the Supreme Court will likely need a couple hundred justices.
Chris Roemer writes from Finksburg.