Chris Roemer: The hypocrisy of Bernie Sanders | COMMENTARY

To be honest, I don’t care how Senator Sanders travels or the accommodations he has when he gets where he’s going. I think all of us would love to have the ability to avoid commercial airlines, to choose the particular type of aircraft we find acceptable and to dictate our hotel preferences down to the color of the blankets in our room. This is America and if you earn enough money to demand these things, more power to you. But my guess is, Senator Sanders didn’t pay for any of it. These were campaign expenses, so the “little people” donating to his campaign paid the bills.