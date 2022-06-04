Chris Roemer: As people withdraw from religion, evil has moved in | COMMENTARY

An 18-year-old boy is so possessed with evil, he shoots his grandmother in the face, and then goes on to slaughter 19 kids at an elementary school.

Mass murder is nothing new, but the frequency with which it is occurring is soaring out of control. Public schools, grocery stores, military bases, college campuses, churches, synagogues, concert venues – the carnage is everywhere.

Advertisement

We can “harden” schools (actually, why we haven’t done that already is beyond me), but do we need to “harden” grocery stores, as well?

Those intent on committing evil take advantage of the least obvious opportunity to act.

Advertisement

In 2002, the so-called Beltway Snipers, Lee Malvo and John Allen Muhammad, just rode around in a Blue Chevy Caprice shooting people at random through a hole cut in the trunk. Their victims were engaged in everyday activities like mowing the lawn, sitting on a bench reading a book, and pumping gas. Do we need to “harden” gas stations?

More than 40 years ago, the Boomtown Rats wrote a song called, “I Don’t Like Mondays,” about a 1979 school shooting in San Diego committed by a 16-year-old girl named Brenda Spencer. When asked why she did what she did, Spencer replied, “I don’t like Mondays. This livens up the day.”

Spencer didn’t have to find her way into the school building to do her killing. She lived across the street. Her targets were children outside of the school, waiting for it to open.

We can make assault rifles and all manner of firearms illegal, but evil does not respect the law. We can place armed guards in every school. We can arm every teacher. We can establish a police state that maintains surveillance on each and every one of our Twitter and Facebook posts, but evil is determined and currently spreading at a rate that makes it nearly impossible to anticipate where it will strike next.

What has brought us to this point in our national history where these kinds of tragedies have become commonplace? Why are so many of our young people becoming mass murderers?

Mass murder and the killing of children are only the most heinous forms of evil plaguing this nation. Our cities are in the clutches of gangs and individuals who have no regard for human life. Daily killings are standard fare. Every half-hour someone in this country is murdered.

People are randomly shot on or pushed in front of subway trains. Worshippers in synogogues and churches are shot and killed as they pray. Angry mobs attack police, torch buildings and storm the Capitol. Shoplifters smash and grab at will. We are descending into anarchy.

Now, I know many will disagree with what I’m about to write. The ridicule will be sure and quick. There is little space in our public discourse anymore for anyone making arguments from a faith-based perspective. People will write telling me to keep my beliefs to myself, and that just being exposed to such arguments is offensive and inappropriate.

Advertisement

It didn’t used to be that way. To understand just how deeply rooted in God’s Word this country once was, one need only read Lincoln’s second inaugural address, written by our greatest president for a people equally rooted in Scripture.

And therein lies the problem. Once embraced by our greatest leaders, and the American people generally, today, God’s Word is unknown, even held in contempt, by an ever-increasing number of Americans.

Since its founding, God has blessed and protected this country from the worst humankind has to offer, but we have moved very far from God in recent years, becoming increasingly secular in our orientation.

It is human nature to rebel against God. The history of ancient Israel is a repeating cycle of obedience and blessing, a falling away and destruction, followed by repentance and restoration. Whenever the people turned their back on God, the nation of Israel paid a heavy price. That same pattern exists today.

As America has moved away from God, God has moved away from us, and in so doing, the evil God once restrained is today finding new freedom to do its worst.

Pass all the gun laws you want, make each school a fortress, evil will find a way. We can do our best to address the symptoms of evil, but, unrestrained, evil will prevail.

Advertisement

We have decimated the foundational unit of society, the American family. How many of today’s killers are products of dysfunctional, broken homes?

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

We have banished God from the schoolhouse and wonder why he is not there when we need him.

We have granted ourselves each the right to create God in our own image; a designer God customized perfectly to align with values of our own invention.

Actually, as intelligent, educated and sophisticated as we have become, a growing number of Americans now believe we no longer need God at all.

As we look to Washington to pass legislation designed to address the carnage currently ravaging the nation, we need to acknowledge the problem we face is far more fundamental than any vote in Congress will solve.

For those with ears to hear, the answer to what ails our nation can be found in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Advertisement

Let the ridicule begin.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com