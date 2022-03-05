Chris Roemer: West must make Putin pay a steep price for his naked aggression | COMMENTARY

Putin has bet the West will not be willing to bear those costs for long, and will soon enough get used to the idea of a Ukraine dominated by Russia. Adversaries around the world learned long ago they need only wait us out. If we allow that to happen this time, there is no telling how far Russian aggression will take it, and the West will open itself up to whatever other bad actors around the world think they can accomplish using the same template Russia has laid out for them.