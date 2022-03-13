Chris Roemer: Too much of our news coverage is opinion, not reporting | COMMENTARY

Have you heard the latest about special counsel John Durham’s investigation concerning the origins of the Russia probe? If you watch Fox, I’m sure you have. If you watch anything else, probably not.
Fox has already concluded Hillary Clinton is the second coming of Ethel Rosenberg. The other networks seem to believe Durham’s investigation is just a waste of time. If it’s not going to hurt Trump, why bother?
Much of the print news, too, has either ignored the story, or explained to their readers why they shouldn’t pay much attention to it.
I’m puzzled by this lack of curiosity. It seems the kind of story that deserves attention, something journalists should want to report about.
Unfortunately, there are news outlets that tend to ignore stories if they don’t like the picture the facts are painting, and something isn’t news until they decide it is. Once that decision is made, however, many journalists work backward. They decide what they want the story to be and then shape the facts to support that narrative.
This helps explain why our country is split 50-50. We live in alternate realities, each created by the news we consume.
Ultimately, that’s our own fault. Most people aren’t looking for facts. They’re looking for someone to interpret those facts for them, or more likely, to tell them their interpretation is the correct one. What they don’t want is to be told they may be wrong.
Too many journalists today are unabashedly biased, and their reporting is determined by their political orientation. As a nation, we’re worse off for it. A journalist, like a judge, shouldn’t care who wins and who loses.
Americans need to stop being so lazy and start seeking the truth for themselves rather than allowing pundits like Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow to decide for them. We need to understand people like Hannity and Maddow are not journalists. Journalist report the news. Pundits opine. In the minds of many, I think this distinction gets confused.
This brings me back to Durham. Any honest observer will conclude much of the press coverage of President Trump was decidedly negative. The press didn’t and doesn’t like Trump. You may not either, but that doesn’t mean you should be OK with news journalists taking sides. When the Russia collusion story was seen as hurting Trump, it was a huge story at news outlets that lean left. Now that it appears their reporting may have been premature, interest in the story at those networks has waned significantly.
I don’t know where the road Durham is traveling will ultimately lead, but a journalist’s job is to report on the journey, not on whether or not they like the potential destination.
My guess is the closer Durham gets to the truth, the more those who don’t like where he appears headed will begin slandering him personally. Watch for it.
Durham has alleged that an attorney with links to a major presidential campaign used his ties with a company to mine data from another presidential campaign’s computers. Allegedly, data was also mined from the White House’s computer systems. That data was then used to create a false narrative that was fed to the FBI. The FBI, in turn, used that false narrative to start a multi-year investigation of the president of the United States.
Think what you want about the allegations, they are certainly newsworthy. Let Durham do his job, and let the facts take us where they will.
If you want to listen to Sean Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson or, God forbid, anyone at CNN, go ahead, but please keep in mind, they are not journalists and their opinions are just that - opinions.
Unfortunately, for too many news outlets, stories they don’t like are never aired or printed at all. If you’re concerned about censorship, be concerned about that.
Let me end with a word about energy prices. President Biden is right: There are costs we must be willing to pay if we are to stand up to aggressors like Vladimir Putin. Right now, that means higher energy prices.
Keep in mind, as the cost of something like diesel fuel rises, so will the cost of everything transported in trucks that run on diesel fuel. If you think inflation is high now, just wait.
Like most Americans, I am willing to pay higher prices to support Ukraine and to stop Putin. That said, I see no reason why Americans should be asked to pay any more than necessary. Biden continues to do nothing to boost American energy production. The more America produces, the more oil and natural gas will enter the global market, which will serve to moderate the price on just about everything.
Americans are a generous people, but if we are going to be asked to make sacrifices for the global good, we have every right to expect our government will act to make sure that sacrifice is no larger than necessary.
Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com