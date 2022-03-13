Chris Roemer: Too much of our news coverage is opinion, not reporting | COMMENTARY

This brings me back to Durham. Any honest observer will conclude much of the press coverage of President Trump was decidedly negative. The press didn’t and doesn’t like Trump. You may not either, but that doesn’t mean you should be OK with news journalists taking sides. When the Russia collusion story was seen as hurting Trump, it was a huge story at news outlets that lean left. Now that it appears their reporting may have been premature, interest in the story at those networks has waned significantly.