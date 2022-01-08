Chris Roemer: Progressives look to Orwell to sell unpopular policies | COMMENTARY

Orwell also knew rewriting history is important if a political movement is going to succeed in controlling public thought. He said, “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” It’s why progressives are so intent on promoting “The 1619 Project,” which attempts to place slavery at the very core of America’s founding. It’s why Christopher Columbus is now said to have been a genocidal psychopath, and it’s why every statue of anyone associated with the Civil War must come down. (A Confederate Orwellian might have preferred, “The War for Southern Independence.”)