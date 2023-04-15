Chris Roemer: How long before Christians in U.S. are jailed for their beliefs? | COMMENTARY

It is becoming increasingly obvious American Christians must adapt to living in a post-Christian society.

At every level, this country’s power structures are increasingly dominated by people who have little regard for Christian beliefs and values, and whose attitudes toward Christians are growing ever more antagonistic.

Jessica Bates, a mother of five, whose husband was killed in a car accident in 2017, was informed by a state official that her stance on LGBTQ issues disqualifies her from adopting.

“Because I wouldn’t take a child for cross-sex hormone injections,” Bates said, “I was basically told that I’m ineligible to adopt in the state of Oregon.”

According to a lawsuit she has filed against the state, materials provided to prospective parents include examples of behavior the state expects of them. These include displaying “symbols indicating an LGBTQ-affirming environment,” like the rainbow flag and a pink triangle; displaying “pictures and posters of diverse people who are known to be LGBTQI2-S”; using “language that they [the child] use to express their sexual and gender identity”; and participating in “LGBTQ community activities,” like taking them to Pride parades.

For those unfamiliar with the acronym, LGBTQI2-S stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Two Spirit.

It wasn’t too long ago, states refused to consider LGBTQ couples and individuals as prospective parents for adoption. Those individuals worked hard to change those restrictions.

The shoe is now on the other foot, and it appears the LGBTQ community and its advocates are comfortable denying Christians the same rights they fought hard to acquire for themselves.

Apparently, progressives are OK with oppression as long as they’re the ones doing the oppressing.

If 20 years ago — 10 years ago — someone had told you, pretty soon Christians will be considered unqualified to adopt children because of their religious beliefs, you most likely would have told them, (with apologies to the University of Michigan, where such words are frowned upon) they were “crazy.”

That’s how quickly the culture in this country has changed and continues to change. It truly is astonishing.

It is also a fulfillment of Scripture.

In other parts of the world, Christians have been persecuted for a long time, and that persecution is far more severe than simply being denied the opportunity to adopt a child.

In many parts of the world, Christians are regularly imprisoned and killed because of their faith.

What’s new is the United States, which was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and was once a staunch defender of the Christian faith, is now running away from Christian principles at breakneck speed.

How long will it be before Christians in this country are jailed for living out their faith?

Is it really such a big leap to go from Christians being declared morally unsuitable to adopt children, to Christians being imprisoned because of what they believe?

Last Sunday was Easter, the holiest day in the Christian calendar. Families gathered to enjoy the holiday, celebrating the resurrection of Christ, attending church services, enjoying a meal together and, yes, even hiding Easter eggs and eating chocolate.

These are traditions I’ve enjoyed all my life. I remember when I was young, getting dressed up in the new Easter outfit my Mom purchased each year for the occasion. We went to church where we sang hymns everyone knew.

Today, those who still attend church are less inclined to “dress” for services, and the old hymns have largely been traded in for more contemporary fare, but Christ lives in our hearts, not in our clothes, and the new songs … well, let’s just say, if they’re sung with the right attitude, God hears our worship just the same.

The culture may have changed, but God has not, and in some ways, the animosity and persecution Christians face today may actually serve to strengthen the faith of those who remain faithful.

That said, Christians must adjust to their new reality. We should continue to pray for revival in this country — it’s happened before, it can happen again — but if it doesn’t, Christians need to remain steadfast in the face of whatever the culture throws at them.

Jesus Himself said, “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.”

Many generations of American Christians have been blessed to live in a country with a culture that was built largely around their beliefs and values. Those days are now coming to an end.

But God is still in control. For those who believe, we know everything will change for us in the twinkling of an eye. The Lord will ultimately prevail.

Until then, Christians can be assured God will enable them to do His will, and not only to endure, but to thrive in their faith, no matter where the culture decides to go.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com