Chris Roemer: Both parties need to end the political rhetoric before it’s too late | COMMENTARY

Republicans are fascists! They’re racists! Cultists! Nazis! White supremacists! And worst of all, “Mega MAGA Radical Right-Wing Extremists!”

But this isn’t the sort of irresponsible political rhetoric that has Democrats concerned. Instead, the left draws a straight line between President Trump calling Nancy Pelosi, “Crazy Nancy” and the recent attack on her husband.

Advertisement

For some reason, crime only seems to upset Democrats when one of their own is the victim, something to use for political advantage.

When average citizens get pushed onto subway tracks, or attacked in the streets, or when crime ravages African-American communities, Democrats seem to suggest that’s normal, and characterize it as “a perception problem.”

Advertisement

Apart from being an “eerie echo of the Jan. 6 riot,” as the attack on Paul Pelosi was described by NPR, his attacker, a guy named David DePape, is a homeless, mentally ill, pro-nudity activist who makes hemp jewelry with a long history of drug abuse. He’s is also an illegal immigrant who overstayed his visa by about 20 years. Why is he even in the country?

Some news outlets didn’t think those details were relevant enough to emphasize in their reporting. I guess that’s because they decided anything that might distract from the “echos of Jan. 6″ narrative was best avoided. Highlighting those details might lend credence to the Republican narrative that crime is out of control because progressive policies allow dangerous people to remain on the streets. That is something left-leaning politicians and their media allies work hard to deny.

This is why Democratic politicians commenting on Paul Pelosi’s attack stuck to their central message: Pelosi’s attacker was “politically motivated.” That wasn’t all Americans needed to know about the attack or the attacker, but it was all those politicians wanted people to focus on.

As a result, many Americans were left with the impression that DePape was just another right-wing extremist in the vein of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, but as the Washington Post rightly pointed out, “DePape’s evolving beliefs show how today’s extremist threat complicates easy left-right categorization, a shift that’s confusing to the public and a bonanza for trolls who exploit the messiness to push disinformation.”

Spreading “disinformation” is not just a matter of saying things that are untrue. It includes purposefully leaving out facts so the story paints an inaccurate picture.

It’s regrettable Democrats decided their best bet for electoral success was making Donald Trump out to be some kind of Stalin/Hitler hybrid, and painting every Republican as his unholy offspring, but that’s what they did. What’s even more regrettable is the tactic worked, and is therefore likely to be repeated.

The left’s desperate cries bemoaning the “death of democracy” is just the latest example of the “vote-for-us-or-the-world will-end” strategy Democrats use for just about everything. It’s a transparent attempt to deceive voters into believing Republicans are fascist wannabes. While describing political opponents as enemies of the state may have helped them in the short run, by using such tactics, it’s Democrats who are doing tremendous damage to democracy.

For the sake of democracy, Republicans must resist the temptation to give as good as they received. For Republicans to attempt to match the left’s level of vitriol would only worsen the already caustic political environment Democrats have created.

Advertisement

Pursuing a vengeful course of action will not serve the public, or lead us back to an environment in which people with differing political views can actually sit down and talk with one another in an effort to find the best way forward for this country.

“Jim Crow 2.0. The world will end in 12 years. Biden is not the legitimate president. Any attempt to stem migrants flooding across the southern border is a racist act.”

Those who believe this nonsense are a lost cause. They have left reason behind and, barring a miracle, are likely to remain hopelessly partisan, at the mercy of whatever spin political strategists attempt to throw their way.

Those who know better have a duty to say so, or be complicit in the lies. The maxim is, “Qui tacet consentire videtur. (”He who is silent is taken to consent”).

To make a difference, we all need to start calling out our own. Republicans can rail against Democrats all they want, and Democrats can rail against Republicans. But it’s only if Democrats and Republicans begin calling out members of their own parties who lie or purposefully mislead that we will ever have a chance to escape the political spin used to manipulate the public.

We all need to speak out against attempts to manipulate and misinform, especially when those doing the manipulating are people who generally represent views with which we identify.

Advertisement

To that end, Trump needs to find something else to do. While he’s not the monster he’s made out to be, as a human being the man leaves a lot to be desired. Republicans need to recognize that far more people vote against Trump than for him. He’s the gift to Democrats that keeps giving. People are obsessed with their hate for Trump, and because they hate him, they won’t vote for Republicans generally.

Just as importantly is the need for both parties to drop their “your-either with-us-or-against-us” approach, and stop referring to political opponents as enemies, or both will be responsible for leading this country to a place none of us want to go.

If there is one overriding message to take from this election, it’s that this country remains hopelessly polarized. So, we have a choice. We can either continue to cast those who disagree with us as enemies, or recognize we’re all Americans who happen to have a wide range of political opinions.

Left to their own devices, I have little doubt which alternative both parties would choose, which is why the prospect of a third political party that attempts to bridge the chasm separating Democrats and Republicans is so intriguing. It is something that may very well be the last, best hope for this county.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com