Chris Roemer: Trump’s become a millstone for the GOP | COMMENTARY

Democrats have staked their hopes for the midterms on their ability to convince voters their choice is simple. They can vote for a Democrat, or they can vote for Donald Trump’s party of fascists.

Democrats are not running on their record. They can’t. It’s lousy.

But there is always Donald Trump. The boogeyman. Democrats have spent six years trying to take him down, and they’re still at it. The problem for Trump is, he makes himself an incredibly easy target.

Personally, I’ve heard enough about Jan. 6. I think I’ve got a handle on what happened that day and why. I don’t need to see anymore made-for-television productions. I get it.

For me, the events of Jan. 6 revealed the strength of our democracy, not its weakness. Despite the Capitol riot, despite Trump’s refusal to concede defeat, and despite his efforts to manipulate election results, Joe Biden was sworn in as president precisely as the Constitution required. The system worked. The checks and balances put in place to guarantee our democracy proved effective.

That said, the fact remains, Jan. 6 happened, and President Trump was right in the middle of it, if not physically, he was certainly there in spirit and Democrats have feasted on that day’s events ever since, seeking to exploit the mayhem for their own partisan reasons.

One would hope Trump would have learned something through all his experiences as president, and in the two years since, but as far as I can tell, he hasn’t learned a thing.

He’s still the loudmouth, boorish egomaniac he’s always been. That approach may have worked as a New York City real estate developer, but it certainly does not work in Washington. Trump’s behavior made politicians in both parties recoil. It made a lot of average citizens recoil, too, even those who may have voted for him.

Trump failed to appreciate that the real power in Washington is not held by elected officials, but by the career bureaucrats who actually run the federal government. Trump thought he could take them on. Ultimately, it was the bureaucrats and their political allies who took him down.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Mary Altaffer/AP)

I suppose Democrats would argue their motives were pure, but the truth is, Trump simply made it far too easy to hate him, and many did.

President Trump was unorthodox, but that unorthodoxy was a matter of style and personality, not policy. His politics were obviously different from what his political opponents would have preferred, but he was not out of the mainstream as evidenced by the fact that much of the country seems to agree with his policy positions.

The left would do well to remember that. Half the country does not constitute a fringe.

Many people who opposed Trump did not necessarily oppose his policies. Their opposition was strictly personal, and honestly, who can blame them. The man was a jerk. He bullied his way through life, and he thought he could bully his way through the presidency, but Trump was the president, he was not the king.

There are many centers of power in Washington, both formal and informal. The individuals who hold that power covet it, and don’t take kindly to anyone trying to diminish it. Trump never understood that, and ultimately, that was his downfall. He overestimated his own power, and he underestimated the power of his opponents. In the end, they had their way with him.

Every creature in the Swamp, large and small, rose up to take a bite out of the man, and they continue to show their teeth today.

Still, Trump is hanging around hoping for a comeback. Why wouldn’t he? Seventy-five million people voted for him in 2020, but his following, while still significant, is diminishing in size, and gradually losing its ability to influence events.

For many, the four years Trump was in office were exhausting. I don’t know many people who want to return to that kind of daily chaos. In fact, its becoming apparent Trump is an anchor around the neck of the Republican Party, and the party needs to find a way to cut him loose.

If Trump really cared about his party or his country, he would realize his time has passed, and would gracefully step aside. Unfortunately, grace is not something Trump has in abundance. Trump always acts in his own self-interest and is obsessed with belittling and destroying anyone and anything that gets in his way.

Personally, I think the only reason he wants to be president again is so he can settle scores with political enemies. I do not believe he has a burning desire to sacrificially serve the American people.

All of this, of course, works to the advantage of Democrats. As long as Trump is there, they have a ready made campaign strategy, and it’s that strategy they are employing right now.

They paint every Republican as a Donald Trump wannabe. It’s a specious argument and Democrats know it, but it works. They have managed to convince a lot people Republicans really are all a bunch of fascists hell bent on destroying American democracy.

To their shame, leaders in the Democratic Party happily encourage that kind of thinking. All Republicans are fascists, all evangelicals are fanatics, all white people are racists, and all conservatives are extremists. That sort of stereotyping is morally reprehensible and something the liberals of my day fought long and hard against. Nevertheless, Trump serves to feed those false characterizations.

Republicans need to recognize they have alternatives. Their party is chock full of talented people who could generate wide appeal. They need to rally around one them, and convince Donald Trump it’s time he find another role to play.

For those Trump supporters who think he got a raw deal, well maybe you’re right, but this I know. Being right is highly overrated. You can be right all day long, and still have Democrats in control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. Unless you’re OK with that, it’s time to let the man go.

As things stand now, Trump is little more than an electoral gift to Democrats, and someone who always seems to bring out the worst in people.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com