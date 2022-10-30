Chris Roemer: Forget tolerance. Cancel culture demands acceptance. | COMMENTARY

Former President Barack Obama is warning Democrats to be careful not to be “buzz kills.” It’s a little late for that, don’t you think?

The damage the woke mob has done to this country over the past decade is incalculable. It goes far beyond sucking the life out of relatives at Thanksgiving dinner.

Actually, if you’re in the right frame of mind, tweaking wokesters at Thanksgiving can be quite entertaining. Wokesters are particularly easy to mess with, but if you’re not careful, they’ll stomp out of the house in a huff before dessert, vowing never to return.

But the drama they cause at family gatherings is nothing compared to the carnage they have wreaked in people’s lives, destroying both careers and reputations.

Longtime Democratic strategist, James Carville, put it this way. “Some of these people need to go to a ‘woke’ detox center or something. They’re expressing a language that people just don’t use, and there’s backlash and a frustration at that.”

Obama was a little less harsh, but basically said the same thing. Recently, in a “Pod Save America” interview, the former president said, “You know, sometimes, people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells. And they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us at any given moment can say things the wrong way, make mistakes.”

While he’s right, I think the former president understates things a bit. Living in a woke world is more like walking through a minefield than it is walking on eggshells.

For years I’ve heard calls for “courageous conversations,” told it’s only through those conversations that we will be able to bridge what separates us as Americans. We need to dialogue. We need to engage with those with whom we disagree. We need to learn to see things from the perspective of other people, but things can get real bad, real fast when you venture into the woke minefield.

Chances are, sooner or later, you’re going to step on one of those mines and its going to blow up in your face. Break with progressive orthodoxy and you’ll find yourself subject to shunning, ridicule, sanctions or worse.

Cancel culture seeks to shut down debate, not encourage it, and it seeks to punish those who refuse to acquiesce to the liberal orthodoxy of the day. “Courageous conversations” too often turn out to be nothing more than a vehicle to shame conservatives into admitting they are wrong.

The end result is that many people decide the best course of action is to just keep quiet. Stay out of the minefield. Don’t engage because engaging means risking saying something that will cause you to lose your job, or your standing in the community, or be ostracized on campus.

Times are changing, though. More and more Americans are fed up. They’ve had enough of the bullying, and they’re pushing back and progressives, after years of having their way, are finding it difficult to adjust to that new reality.

Progressives used to like to think of themselves as “tolerant” people, but they won’t even use that term anymore. “Tolerance” as a desired character trait is no longer good enough. Today, the demand is “acceptance.” Whatever personal lifestyle choice anyone makes, the rest of us are obligated to validate it and declare it “good.”

“I may not agree with your choice, but I will treat you with respect and dignity just the same,” doesn’t go far enough for most progressives anymore.

For just a moment, consider things from a conservative Christian’s point of view. For some, that’s a lot to ask, but if progressives would like conservative Christians to be what they would term, more “open-minded,” I would think they would be willing to extend the same courtesy in return.

Conservative Christians believe the Bible is Holy Scripture. It is not just a book written by men long ago. God wrote the Bible Himself, choosing men at different points in history, as it were, to act as His “scribe.” The human authors wrote exactly what God wanted them to write, and the result was the perfect and holy Word of God.

Now, you can agree or disagree with that belief, but the fact remains, it is what tens of millions of Christians believe, and given that, progressives need to consider the magnitude of what it is they are asking of Christians when they demand they declare “good” that which the Bible teaches them is sin.

They are expecting Christians to turn their backs on God, and what God requires of them, in favor of a set of values progressives find more acceptable.

Frankly, asking conservative Christians to abandon their faith is not something most will ever accept, and I suggest to you it’s not something progressives would accept either if the shoe was on the other foot.

Would progressives simply acquiesce if their children were required to learn in school that the biblical view of right and wrong, is the correct one? I think not.

We need to move back to “tolerance.” People should be free to choose whatever lifestyle they wish for themselves, but it is not reasonable to demand that everyone validate whatever choice a person may make for themselves, and declare it “good.”

In any event, I don’t think President Obama had anything nearly so profound in mind when he warned Democrats to be careful not to be buzzkills. More likely, he was simply referring to the woke outrage of the day, like the Seattle-area councilman who worried hosing human waste off the sidewalks was racially insensitive, or that Easter eggs be referred to as Spring Spheres instead.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com