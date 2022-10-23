Chris Roemer: Biden’s ill-conceived energy policies lead to problems, foreign and domestic | COMMENTARY

There’s been a lot of talk recently about America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, and what that relationship should look like going forward. Many people, including the President Joe Biden, are upset OPEC recently decided to cut its production of oil by 2 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia is the largest single producer of oil within OPEC.

Oil prices are already high for a multitude of reasons including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the current restrictive domestic energy policies of the United States. OPEC’s decision to cut production will only force energy prices higher.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia brushed aside requests by the White House to postpone OPEC’s decision to cut oil production, viewing that request as a transparent attempt to “avoid bad news” prior to the midterm elections.

Some have proffered the United States should cut ties with Saudi Arabia altogether, denying it access to American weapons, even if doing so pushes the world’s largest oil producer further into the orbits of Russia and China.

That kind of “screw them” attitude may have a certain appeal, but it’s incredibly shortsighted, especially now since the United States has abandoned energy independence on the altar of climate change. If the United States were still energy independent, the leverage countries like Saudi Arabia would have over fuel prices, and by extension the US economy, would be greatly diminished.

Unfortunately, the current energy policy makes the US vulnerable to a lot of bad actors around the world. For some reason we are particularly high-minded when it comes to Saudi Arabia, but there are other “pariah states” with whom the current administration seems far more willing to do business. Iran and Venezuela spring to mind.

The bottom line is, the United States currently needs foreign oil. We no longer produce enough of our own oil and gas to meet our domestic needs, or the needs of our European allies who are about to face winter without adequate energy reserves. Russia still finds itself in the position to use the energy it sells to Europe as a cudgel meant to drive a wedge between the NATO allies.

Biden’s energy policies have placed the US in a position where it must make deals with devils all over the world. We are forced to turn to “pariah states” like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to replace the oil and gas we have in the ground, but refuse to produce here at home.

Some on the left, in their never-ending obsession with the former President Don Trump, like to link him with every dictator around the world, but those dictators seemed far less willing to act against US interests while Trump was in the White House.

Putin invaded Ukraine on Biden’s watch, not Trump’s. Obviously, Putin was not concerned about what Biden’s response to that invasion might be.

Why is North Korea again shooting ballistic missiles over Japan? You can laugh all you want about Trump’s “love letters” to North Korea’s Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un, but the fact is, North Korea only resumed firing missiles once Trump left office.

Claiming Putin would prefer “MAGA Republicans” in control of the US government, or that the world’s dictators want Trump back in power because they have so much in common with him, is a lazy argument. It’s an argument made by people whose hatred of “MAGA Republicans” and Trump have so hardened their hearts, they have lost the ability to view anything objectively.

After all, it’s Biden’s policies, not Trump’s, that make it necessary for the world to continue to buy Russian oil while at the same time spending billions of dollars sending weapons to Ukraine. I’m sure Putin is grateful Biden policies allow him to continue to sell his oil at inflated prices, funding his war with Ukraine, while producing 40-year high inflation in the United States and interest rates that have more than doubled in the last few months, eroding the average American’s standard of living.

Does anyone really believe the reason Vladimir Putin waited to invade Ukraine until Biden became President was because he didn’t want to make Trump look bad?

Does anyone really believe Saudi Arabia decided to cut oil production now because of its affinity for Trump and “MAGA Republicans,” who are the very people who have made it perfectly clear they would pump far more American oil, which would only serve to make Saudi oil less expensive, and diminish its influence in world affairs?

It’s far more likely Saudi Arabia is simply reacting to Biden calling it a “pariah state,” and that he is seeking to make a deal with the Saudi’s sworn enemy, Iran.

The best thing we could do right now, is pump as much oil and gas as we can here at home. Doing so would diminish the ability of bad actors everywhere to influence world events.

Further, while Biden may have built remarkable consensus among the NATO allies to date, that harmony is about to be tested in a major way as winter gets ever closer. According to Reuters, Europe is so concerned about its ability to heat its homes this winter, it’s bringing coal-fired powered plants back online. How does that serve efforts to combat global warming?

By rushing to abandon fossil fuels for more climate-friendly alternatives before those alternatives have been fully developed and the infrastructure to support them is in place, we are inviting all kinds of problems.

Biden’s ill-conceived energy policies are not only forcing the American people to use more and more of their take home pay to heat their homes and to drive their cars, it is stoking inflation, raising prices on everything else they buy.

Those policies are also empowering and enabling some of the worst regimes on the planet.

It seems to me, the world’s dictators are being far better served by Biden than they ever were byTrump.

