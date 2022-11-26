Chris Roemer: As a nation we need to figure out how to get along before it’s too late | COMMENTARY

America is rapidly becoming two nations with irreconcilable differences.

When I was a little boy, and all through high school, my day began with the Pledge of Allegiance. We said, “… one nation under God.” Even that practice has now been abandoned in many schools. The pledge isn’t unifying any longer. Today, some consider it offensive.

Advertisement

When you get right down to it, I’m not sure we are “one nation” any longer, and every day we move further away from God. I don’t know where that leaves us.

I confess, if California decided it wanted to secede and become its own country, I’d be all for it. Here’s your hat. Best wishes. I think a lot of conservatives would agree.

Advertisement

Now, if we could just convince progressives to feel the same way about Florida?

California and Florida then could lead the way, with each state having the opportunity to decidewhich “new nation” it would like to join. If a state is bifurcated, like Maryland, that decision could be made regionally.

Every American would then have a choice. If someone doesn’t like where they are, they can emigrate and protocols could be developed to facilitate that movement.

The two new nations could agree to get along. We could work out trade relations and maintain constructive diplomatic ties, something similar to what the United States currently shares with Great Britain and Canada. We can also work out agreements that allow for free travel across state lines to address concerns that not all the states in either nation would be contiguous.

“The Progressive States of America” could institute every policy progressives have championed for years. They can define a “woman” anyway they like. Birthing parents can terminate the lives of their unborn babies whenever they wish. They can close all the prisons and replace police officers with an army of social workers. They can take as much money as they want from those who have it and give it to those who don’t.

They can change “Election Day” to “Election Season” and allow everybody and anybody to vote anytime they want, anywhere they want, by whatever means they want. They can open their borders and allow anyone d who wants to enter their country, and then provide those migrants immediate citizenship and generous welfare benefits certain to be available to everyone in the new progressive nation.

And in all matters large and small progressives can substitute their own wisdom for the wisdom of God.

It truly would be Progressive Heaven.

Advertisement

Likewise, the “Conservative States of America” would be run on values consistent with people choosing to live there.

No longer would conservatives and progressives have to deal with each other constantly denigrating their respective values and policy positions. No longer would they have to deal with people coercing them to accept values that conflict with their own deeply held convictions. No longer would anyone have to live in a society tainted by people who “just don’t get it.”

Progressives would have the opportunity to demonstrate how superior their philosophies are without any interference from conservatives.

And their public schools could teach children whatever they wanted without worrying about anyone who might disagree.

Parenthetically, I’m not sure why any public school needs to involve itself in matters that have to do with lifestyle choices. Year after year test scores make it clear we are failing students when it comes to proficiency in math, reading and writing, their knowledge of history and civics, and their understanding of basic principles of science.

Government is banned from teaching religious beliefs to students, but a secular value system can be thrust on anyone. Who can deny issues of gender and sexuality and climate change have as devoted a following as any religion? Yet, we can push one philosophy on our children, but must avoid the other altogether.

Advertisement

The best approach might be avoiding topics on which there is no consensus, and sticking to the basics, allowing families to teach their children the values they would like them to learn and live by.

What a novel idea.

Anyway, who can deny we have grown apart as a people? We are well on the way to losing the common principles that once united us. We now refer to each other as Fascists and Socialists, for crying out loud, as if it’s the Spanish Civil War.

Either, we figure out a way to get along — and soon, before the bell begins tolling for us — or as difficult as it may be to accept, the best worst solution left to us may very well be an amicable separation.

God forbid.

This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for a nation that is hanging on by it finger tips, and my prayer is for a leader who will unite us once again.

Advertisement

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com