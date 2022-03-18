Chris Roemer: American resolve, not its military, will win the war with Putin | COMMENTARY

Any no-fly zone over Ukraine will need to be enforced by taking out Russian anti-aircraft installations - located in Russia - and shooting down Russian jets. The West had better be careful.

Pictures of bombed hospitals, schools, and refugees trying to escape the carnage produce understandable empathy for the Ukrainian people, but while our first impulse may be to do everything we can to help alleviate the suffering, we accomplish nothing by making a tragic situation worse. Actions that escalate the fighting by widening its scope or amplifying its intensity will only increase the carnage.

It may seem otherwise, but, at the moment, Russia is still being at least somewhat restrained in its efforts to take Ukraine. Putin could easily shift tactics to allow his air force and infantry to simply “rain hell” on Ukrainian cities, to an extent that when he is finished, Ukraine would would look like Germany following World War II.

In the first three weeks of the war, the United Nations estimates there have been under 600 Ukrainian civilian deaths. In three nights of bombing in 1945, 30,000 civilians died in Dresden, a single German city. Many believe the number of dead was much higher.

Further, nothing will be gained by expanding the war to include additional belligerents. Do we want to see Polish hospitals and schools bombed, too? All expanding the war outside of Ukraine’s borders will accomplish is more dead in more places. A bigger war is not the answer.

We may recoil at the evil that has overcome the people of Ukraine, but we must resist the urge to react to that evil in a way that exacerbates the slaughter.

The world must give time for the sanctions to work, and for the economic devastation it has unleashed on the Russian people to take hold. If there are holes in the sanctions, they need to be filled. If countries are found helping Russia circumvent the sanctions, they, too, need to be made to pay a price for their actions. The noose needs to be tightened and the pressure on Russia’s economy must be unrelenting.

We have a moral obligation to provide the weapons that will sustain Ukraine’s ability to fight, if not as an army, than as an insurgency. The hard truth, however, is the Ukrainian people are going to have to do the actual fighting themselves, and their suffering is not likely to end anytime soon. It is the cost people have paid for freedom throughout history.

Russia’s economy is on the ropes. It will only get worse with the passage of time. The ruble is collapsing. Businesses are closing. Store shelves are emptying. Life for ordinary citizens is growing increasingly difficult. If the West remains steadfast, if it’s citizens continue to demonstrate a willingness to make the economic sacrifices necessary to diminish the quality of life of every Russian citizen, not only is Putin likely to lose the war, he may very well lose his job as well.

Sooner or later, the oligarchs, who are the linchpin to Putin’s power, are going to tire of seeing their assets and lavish lifestyles ravaged by the West’s sanctions.

The Russian military has already shown itself to be far less potent and competent than anyone thought possible. If we are able to cripple Putin’s economy, the opportunity will exist to bring Putin’s Russia to its knees, but it will take time and patient wisdom to achieve.

Biden must act now to ensure the world does not grow weary of the waiting, something Putin is most assuredly counting on. To that end, he needs to take steps to lower energy prices.

The energy market, like all markets, is driven as much by psychology as it is actual costs. If Biden simply offered full-throated support to ease regulatory restrictions, and to open offshore drilling and drilling on federal lands, that alone would lower prices. He needs to invite the leaders of America’s energy industry to the White House and announce a strategic public/private collaboration to boost production. Certainly, increasing American production is a far better alternative than the insanity of trading Russian oil and natural gas for Iranian oil and natural gas.

These are not normal times. What is at stake cannot be overstated. If we allow Putin to ride out the current crisis by failing to use our natural resources to guard against the West losing its resolve, we may very well regret it for generations.

The Biden administration failed to deter Putin’s aggression, and it is the Ukrainian people who are today paying the price for that failure, but circumstances are such that the president now has the opportunity to preside over the second collapse of the Russian empire. Is he really willing to squander that legacy because he wants to maintain the political support of politicians whose one-dimensional approach to climate change and global energy policy have arguably helped bring the world to this point in the first place?

Maybe we can’t establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the least America can do is to use its substantial energy reserves to assist the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and to rid the world of a tyrant like Vladimir Putin.

Should we fail to achieve that outcome, only God knows what other tragedies Putin will unleash on the world in the years to come.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com