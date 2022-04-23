Chris Roemer: The Democratic Party has gone too far | COMMENTARY

The midterms are fast approaching, and the Democratic Party is learning it has left the American people behind.

Once the proud champion of the working family, it has morphed into the party of moralistic patricians, a party incapable of even defining what a woman is, that preaches every white person at the moment of their birth is a racist. It views views police as criminals and criminals as victims and has such a dim understanding of economics, it cannot grasp why pumping trillions of dollars of government spending into the economy results in runaway inflation.

Advertisement

People are flooding across the southern border in record numbers, and the situation is expected to get much worse. Prices on everything are through the roof, crime is out of control, parents are rising up against what they see as the indoctrination of their children, yet the party insists it simply has a messaging problem.

Democratic elected officials cling to their well-worn practice of attempting to buy votes. Sometimes they just send checks. This year, you can expect President Joe Biden to cancel student debt in a bid to buy the youth vote. Of course, there’s no such thing as canceling debt. There’s no magic incantation that will cause more than a trillion dollars of debt to vanish. Poof, it’s gone! No, if the people who borrowed the money are not going to pay back what they owe, the American taxpayer will be forced to foot the bill.

Advertisement

Senate Democrats have already made their bid this cycle for the African American vote. From their perspective, Ketanji Brown Jackson checks that box. Having an African American woman on the Supreme Court is without a doubt a significant and historic event, but the party does not seem to understand what African American families really want is lower prices on food and gasoline, and something done about the crime ravaging too many of their communities. Being able to vote without providing identification is not at the top of the average African American family’s wish list.

For some reason, progressives believe Americans are desperate that everyone learn the proper use of pronouns rather than for their elected officials to do something about the size of their utility bills, which are now 30% higher than they were this time last year.

China burns 700% more coal than the U.S., and the amount of coal it uses is still increasing, yet it is incumbent on the U.S. to bear the cost of reducing global emissions. Democrats ignore China’s irresponsibility, while advocating policies that decimate entire coal communities here at home.

President Biden is becoming a frail old man before our eyes, wandering around stages looking for someone’s hand to shake. His approval ratings are in free fall, and the prospect of a Republican tsunami in November grows more likely with each passing day. Yet , progressives continue to demand party members stay the course, like lemmings jumping off a cliff.

The Democratic Party no longer represent American values. It has been hijacked by a bunch of leftist adolescents who control the narrative, and who declare anyone who disagrees with them a right-wing extremist.

Can you imagine a world run by the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar? I think a lot of people can, which is why Democrats are bleeding support from Hispanics, African Americans, suburban woman, working people, parents - you name the group.

When I think of the Democratic Party, I think of giants like Tip O’Neil, Tom Foley, Robert Byrd, and Lyndon Johnson. There is just no comparing those titans of American politics to today’s precocious neophytes, and their elder brethren in the party who are certainly old enough to know better, but who fear the unruly children might turn on them.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Years ago, the left’s intellectual elite took over this country’s colleges and universities. Generally, these are people who think they’re smarter than the rest of us. Academics who live in a bubble, and who have the freedom to indulge their fancy by inventing a pantheon of social theories which serve as a homage to their enormous egos. Coddled and protected, these self-appointed guardians of moral superiority are free to push their intellectual bilge on impressionable young minds, which are prone to mistake scholarly drivel for actual wisdom.

Advertisement

Our colleges, now firmly in control of the left, revel in their ability to tear down everything cherished by prior generations and replace it with values and systems of their own invention, pumping out waves of duly brainwashed graduates who make their way into positions of leadership in business, journalism, and politics, and who overtime have pushed the Democratic Party ever farther left.

For a while they succeeded in dragging society along with them by threatening anyone who dared challenge their views. Either one obeyed their dictates or risked losing their job, position, and reputation, but polls suggest the American people have had enough. Even millennials are now beginning to realize they’ve been sold a bill of goods.

Democrats have simply gone too far, and Americans are concluding in growing numbers the party is governed by values foreign to their own.

Come November, there is likely to be a reckoning, and it cannot come soon enough.

Democrats had better seriously consider returning to their roots, or they risk going the way of the Bull Moose Party.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com