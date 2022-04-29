Chris Roemer: GOP can win in November, if it avoids extremism | COMMENTARY

When voters return the Republican Party to power this fall, an eventuality polls suggest is virtually a foregone conclusion, its leaders must realize the party is at risk of drifting too far right in the same way Democrats have drifted too far left. Both parties gravitate to the extreme, which unfortunately seems to be where all the political passion resides. Have you ever heard of a passionate moderate?

The extremes of both parties would have you believe those who reside in the middle are “traitors to the cause,” whatever the cause du jour happens to be. They’re called “RINOs” on the right and “Obstructionists” on the left. Both parties are prone to adopting a “you’re either with us or against us” mentality.

We’re currently seeing the poisonous fruit of that attitude on the left. Given that choice, many Americans are deciding to walk away from the Democratic Party, but Republicans need to remember, the only reason there’s currently a Democrat in the White House is the prior Republican President had a personality disorder. You know, he was a jerk.

That said, Trump’s presidency did serve an important purpose. He made it acceptable again to resist the excesses of the left. Americans are no longer afraid of the left, no longer cowed by its threats to destroy the life of anyone who dares stand up to their demands for obedience, but President Trump was his own worst enemy. He made everything about himself, and in the end acted more in his own self-interest than in the best interest of the country. He was also just as demanding as any progressive that the world accept his view of everything and every bit as vengeful if they didn’t.

As it turned out, the last election was between an egomaniac with reasonable policy positions, and a man who is generally honorable, but who has proven himself to be a feckless toady to the far left. How else can you explain the train wreck at the southern border?

I know, the mainstream media worked overtime trying to convince the American people Trump was a right-wing extremist one step shy of Adolph Hitler, but for progressives anyone who does not subscribe to its point of view is considered a right-wing extremist one step shy of Adolph Hitler.

The problem was, Trump made it too easy to dislike him. Would you want your children to grow up to be like Donald Trump? If President Trump had been the slightest bit likable, he would have won reelection in a landslide.

On the flip side, President Biden is a nice guy. He’s clueless, but affable. If he just would govern as he said he would during the campaign, he would be enjoying approval ratings at least 20 points higher than they are today.

There will always be nuts on the right and left. It is incumbent on the voting public to limit their influence. Any politician who demands a purity test, which expects 100% obedience to a party or an ideology, needs to be avoided like the plague. Any politician who claims those who disagree with them are fascists, or socialists, or hate mongers do not deserve your vote. They are the problem, not the solution.

Vote for people who are thoughtful, and who do what they believe is right rather than what is politically expedient. Vote for people who are faithful to their own principles rather than to any ideology. Vote for people who are willing to compromise with those with different points of view rather than who demand they get everything they want or nothing at all.

Shun party hacks, of any stripe. Remember, the press is drawn to these people, and makes its money by catering to the extremes. It loves to take moderates and point out why they are traitors to their party. Compromise, competence, and people getting along are antithetical to the business model of most news outlets. The loudest voice, the shrillest opinion, usually gets all the attention, and it’s tearing this country apart.

There are lots of people with whom I disagree, politically or otherwise, but with whom I get along and even call friends. I can respect someone even if I disagree with them. I don’t demand my friends adopt all of my points of view and they don’t demand I adopt theirs. We debate issues, we disagree, and then go out to dinner and enjoy each other’s company. That’s almost a lost art. When you call someone a hate monger, a racist, or a communist, it’s hard to break bread after that.

Vote for smart people who will do what they think is best for the citizens they represent. Honorable people who are not terribly ambitious. You may not always agree with them, but in the long run you’ll be a lot happier with that kind of politician than you will with the average ideologue.

Americans are hungry for reason. If Republicans govern reasonably, they will be rewarded, but if they become the mirror image of the Democratic Party, they will simply suffer the same fate Democrats are almost certain to suffer this fall.

A pox on all partisans.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com