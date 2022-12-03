Chris Roemer: New Carroll County school board public participation policy sends wrong message | COMMENTARY

The Carroll County Board of Education recently voted to limit public participation at its meetings. The new policy caps at 15 the number of citizens permitted to comment at board meetings, and limits topics citizens are allowed to speak about. If the superintendent and elected school board members are so inclined, they can agree to waive the 15-citizen cap, but that is up to them.

In an era when many parents already feel school boards aren’t listening to them, it seems strange our local board would decide now is the time to restrict how much parental input is welcomed at its meetings.

By limiting public participation, school board members risk leaving citizens with the impression the board is detached from the community, and not only does it wish to remain detached, it wants to further insulate itself from parents and citizens who elected them.

Limiting parental participation at its meetings, and the topics on which parents should be permitted to comment, suggests a level of arrogance I would think the board would wish to avoid.

Under the new policy, if a parent would like to attend a board of education meeting to comment on an issue, unless that topic happens to be on that meeting’s agenda, they will not be allowed to speak.

The argument made by the board seemed to be that it needed to ensure orderly meetings. Actually, that’s a solution seeking a problem. CCPS School Board meetings are not unruly. Board members like to point to an isolated incident that gave them reason to be concerned, but to claim the problem is so prevalent the board had no choice but to act is a canard.

School board members also argued their actions were reasonable because other school boards allow even less public participation at their meetings. I really don’t care what other boards do or don’t do; what they allow or don’t allow. This board is responsible to the citizens of Carroll County. That other school systems have implemented overly restrictive public participation policies does not justify CCPS doing the same.

Critics are already wondering if there were other reasons for the board’s actions.

Was the board’s intention to protect itself from public scrutiny? Is it attempting to control the message by controlling what citizens are allowed to say? Will the new restrictions make it easier to implement controversial policies in relative anonymity?

I’m sure board members would argue strenuously they had no such intentions, but by implementing a policy that restricts community participation whenactions of school boards across the country are under so much scrutiny, the CCPS Board is potentially tainting every decision it makes. It will be all to easy for its critics to argue that unpopular policies were adopted because the board did not adequately hear from families they represent, and therefore, was not responsive to parental concerns. Rightly or wrongly, these critics will point to the new public participation policy as evidence of that claim.

One wonders if the school board anticipates having to address issues in the near future that will raise the hackles of many in the community it serves?

The state board of education has never well-represented the views or values of most Carroll County residents. With a newly elected Democrat in the governor’s mansion, and one-party rule now firmly in place in Annapolis, one would expect the state board and the policies it forces down the throats of local school systems to move even further left.

Is the new policy a preemptive attempt to put in place structures that will help the board deal with an uproar it sees coming?

Soon, newly elected members will take their seats on the CCPS Board of Education. If these new members wish to make it perfectly clear they meant what they said when campaigning, that they want to hear concerns from parents, they will immediately advocate for the reversal of the new restrictive policy.

At a minimum, that policy sends the wrong message at the wrong time to parents already skeptical their voices are being heard and valued.

Then again, parents can always send the school board an email.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com