Chris Roemer: Democrat’s talk of defying Supreme Court after abortion decision deserves reprimand | COMMENTARY

“The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them.”

– Rep. Maxine Waters

Advertisement

My goodness. Isn’t that a call for insurrection?

Of all the hyperbole surrounding the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Ms. Waters words are most worrisome. Think about how quickly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic political machinery would have jumped into action had Donald Trump suggested citizens defy the Supreme Court. Does anyone doubt Pelosi would have used it as an excuse to impeach Trump a third time?

Advertisement

Somehow, though, Waters is allowed to say anything she wants and go merrily on her way.

If Democrats have any hope of ever regaining the moral high ground, they must start holding their own accountable when they say things like – oh, I don’t know — calling for insurrection? Democrats cannot reserve their ire solely for Republicans who say dumb things.

The House of Representatives must formally discipline Waters, publicly and convincingly. As an elected official, there is no circumstance in which her words are acceptable. All members of Congress, I don’t care who they are, need to be sanctioned when making comments that are so blatantly seditious.

The truth is, Waters makes a habit of saying stupid things. Most everyone can recall hearing something the California congresswoman said that made them shake their head. Here’s an oldie but a goodie: Waters was lecturing oil company executives at a hearing back in 2008 when she plainly stated her true intentions:

“Guess what this liberal would be all about,” she said. “This liberal would be about socializing — uh, umm — would be about, basically, taking over, and the government running all of your companies.”

Socialism and insurrection.

Hard as it is to believe, there are people who take Waters seriously, and there is nothing funny about a member of Congress encouraging citizens to defy a ruling of the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Democrats want you to believe they take insurrection very seriously. They just produced a series of made-for-television hearings designed to convince the American people democracy is at risk because of the actions of Donald Trump. One would think they would be equally concerned about a member of Congress openly encouraging citizens to defy the Supreme Court.

Of course, it was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who not long ago said, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

How nice. I guess threats of insurrection and violence are only bad when Republicans are making them.

Democrats are facing significant headwinds as the nation moves toward the midterm elections, but they are now hopeful the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will energize their base and help limit the damage the party suffers when voters return to the polls in November.

It wasn’t long ago, Democrats warned that if the federal government didn’t wrest control of all elections from the states, a return to Jim Crow was inevitable. According to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ timeline, climate change is now less than 10 years away from destroying the Earth as we know it. And now, Democrats are painting the Supreme Court’s decision concerning abortion in equally apocalyptic terms. Why is the world always said to be coming to an end whenever Democrats don’t get their way?

Because the only way Democrats have left to get people to vote for them is to scare them to death. Pay no attention to the inflation rate or the price of gasoline. Forget migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. by the millions. Forget crime spiraling out of control. Either you vote for Democrats or it’s the end of everything. The fascists will take over and the United States will become nothing more than the mirror image of Russia.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Americans, in ever increasing numbers, no longer buy what Democrats are shoveling. They are no longer cowed by their threats to destroy the lives of anyone who refuses to accept their view of the world.

They can rage all they want. They can call conservatives any names they wish. They can scream at Justice Kavanaugh and chant catchy slogans in front of the Supreme Court. The days of bullying the American electorate and using the courts to achieve policy objectives impossible achieve in Congress are over, and Democrats are having a hard time adjusting to that new reality. The only tool they have left is fear.

America is in a fight for its moral life, and every citizen has a right to advocate for the kind of world in which they would like to live, but to win politically at all cost, including the destruction of institutions like the Supreme Court, would be a pyrrhic victory of the first order. Democrats who are constantly warning about the death of democracy should consider that.

Then they should haul Maxine Waters before a Congressional committee and tell her to be quiet.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com