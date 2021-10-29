Chris Roemer: Inserting FBI into school board, parental clashes is an abuse of power | COMMENTARY

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently inserted the FBI into the argument taking place between parents and local boards of education in many communities across the country. Garland, in an Oct. 4 memo, “directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to meet in the next 30 days with federal, state, Tribal, territorial and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies” for dealing with “an increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers” in the public schools, according to the U.S. Justice Department. In doing so, it may seem he has taken things to a whole new level. In reality, it’s only the latest example of elected officials using the levers of governmental power to advance their own agendas. Trump was accused of this.