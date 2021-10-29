Chris Roemer: Inserting FBI into school board, parental clashes is an abuse of power | COMMENTARY

Acquiesce to our point of view, and keep quiet about policies you don’t like, or be prepared to deal with the consequences.
It’s one thing for private citizens and organizations to adopt this kind of undemocratic attitude toward public discourse. Many have. It’s quite another to use the power of government to do the same thing.
Attorney General Merrick Garland recently inserted the FBI into the argument taking place between parents and local boards of education in many communities across the country. Garland, in an Oct. 4 memo, “directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to meet in the next 30 days with federal, state, Tribal, territorial and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies” for dealing with “an increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers” in the public schools, according to the U.S. Justice Department. In doing so, it may seem he has taken things to a whole new level. In reality, it’s only the latest example of elected officials using the levers of governmental power to advance their own agendas. Trump was accused of this.
The FBI’s gravitas alone is sufficient to have a chilling effect on the willingness of parents to speak out against their local elected officials.
Regardless of anyone’s political orientation, use of the FBI in this way should be ringing alarm bells. It’s an abuse of power that should be roundly rejected by everyone, and in no uncertain terms. Unfortunately, Americans are becoming pretty blasé about this sort of thing.
Involving law enforcement in a way that has the potential to silence citizens from criticizing their government is the kind of abuse of power that’s only supposed to happen in other countries, but a growing number of Americans seem OK with their government employing this sort of tactic here at home — so long as it’s impacting people with whom they disagree. I suspect if the FBI expressed concern about parents protesting for the rights of transgender students, those supporting, or at least looking the other way at the current abuse, would have an altogether different point of view.
When elected officials feel free to use government agencies as weapons against their political opponents, and when the public becomes accustomed to that sort of corruption, even to expect it, we’ve gone a long way to returning to the tyranny which led to the creation of the United States in the first place.
The Founders told us this was likely to happen. Actually, I think they saw it as inevitable. They were almost fatalistic about it. Human nature being what it is, the Founders knew unprincipled people would be forever seeking to defeat the checks and balances meant to thwart the efforts of anyone to pervert government for their own purposes.
“Experience hath shewn,” Thomas Jefferson wrote, “that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny. ...”
James Madison wrote, “I believe there are more instances of the abridgement of freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments by those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations.”
And John Adams warned, “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.
The Founders knew the only thing that even had a chance to prevent the ultimate demise of the democracy they had created was the American people themselves. They believed each citizen has a responsibility to speak out whenever government uses it’s power inappropriately, but Americans don’t seem to care much about that anymore. We want what we want, and if that means we need to sell our national soul to get it, we’ll then that’s the way it is.
It seems we have arrived at the moment in history Jefferson, Madison and Adams saw coming long ago.
If change is brought about by destroying the integrity of institutions like the Justice Department, the Supreme Court, and Congress, what will we be left when that change is realized? When the guardrails protecting the republic from tyrants of all sorts are gone, what happens then?
The Constitution was written to protect all of us from those who would abuse the enormous power of government, but our growing apathy toward that corruption is having a corrosive influence on the very values that define what it means to be American.
American students once learned to revere the Constitution, and for good reason. They were taught why it was written, and why it was the responsibility of every American citizen to “preserve, protect, and defend” it. My guess is most students today couldn’t tell you much of anything about the Constitution, except for maybe why it’s not perfect.
Our politicians are playing a perilous all-or-nothing game with our democracy, and we all need to recognize, when playing an all-or-nothing game, it is quite possible to end up with nothing.
Our differences are many at the moment, seemingly irreconcilable. As we try to find a way forward, we better be looking beyond the end of our noses. Using the FBI in a way that has the effect of silencing parents expressing opinions contrary to those held by the current administration places us squarely on a road that leads to a place no one wants to go.