Chris Roemer: Biden’s incompetence hurts U.S. standing in the world | COMMENTARY

That said, I never realized until now, just how calculating the man is. Whatever you think of the war in Afghanistan, this country made a sacred promise to the Afghans who helped us in that war. We told them we would never turn our backs on our Afghan partners. We would not leave them in the hands of the Taliban. These are people who risked their lives, and the lives of their children and families, to support U.S. soldiers on the battlefields of Afghanistan. We would not walk away from them, leaving them to a fate too horrible to contemplate. This is America and Americans would never tolerate such a betrayal.