Chris Roemer: If we’re going to have criminal laws, we need to enforce them | COMMENTARY

Take every weapon off the street and Americans would use clubs to beat each other to death.

In Texas, an 18-year-old boy is so possessed with evil, he shoots his grandmother in the face and then goes on to slaughter 19 kids at an elementary school. In California, a pro-nudity homeless man breaks into U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s home and fractures her husband’s skull with a hammer. Commuters are pushed onto the subway tracks in New York City. In Idaho, four college students are stabbed to death in their beds as they sleep.

The very existence of government is an acknowledgement that the human heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked. Governments exist to restrain that evil.

Yet today, our government has been co-opted by those seeking to use it as a vehicle to enable evil, not constrain it. Government officials ignore the law and exploit their offices to follow their own personal preferences rather than the laws they are sworn to uphold.

We charge the police with enforcing the law, and then criticize them when they do. We tie their hands, throw them into the malevolent soup, and then blame them, not the lawbreakers, for outcomes that are all but inevitable.

The homeless are allowed to pitch tents and live on the streets, where drug use is rampant and sidewalks substitute as toilets.

Students borrow money to attend school, and rather than the government enforcing the legal contracts they signed obligating them to repay the money, it acts to try to allow them to walk away from their debts, sticking the American taxpayer with the bill instead.

The government refuses to enforce the country’s immigration laws. As a result, millions of illegals flood across the southern border. The only response is to criticize the Texas governor, who has the audacity to share the burden of caring for the masses entering his state with American cities which call themselves “sanctuaries,” which are themselves run by local governments that refuse to follow the law.

Criminal activity, hard drugs, and vices of every kind are treated as social diseases rather than moral failings. Lawbreakers are treated as victims, and victims as little more than the collateral damage of an unjust system.

Look around; watch the news. What you see is the end result of a society that has abandoned its moral compass, enables licentious behavior, and waxes worse with each passing year. Yet, faced with the carnage, the demand is not that we restrain the evil, but only that we eliminate one of the tools used to perpetrate it — the rule of law.

When a society teaches its citizens not to respect the law by failing to enforce it, it is treading a dangerous path that ultimately leads to anarchy.

There are many crimes today an individual can commit with relative impunity. Not long after taking office, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that his office would no longer prosecute many crimes, including prostitution, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Shoplifters casually walk out of stores with arms full of merchandise with no apparent concern anyone will challenge them. Criminals are returned to the streets mere hours after being arrested for a wide range of crimes without even the need to post bail.

If that’s the way we want things, then we need to repeal the laws dealing with behavior we no longer wish to consider criminal. As long as those laws are on the books, they need to be enforced, which begs the question: Why don’t our elected officials just change the laws they don’t like?

Because most politicians know people don’t want shoplifting, prostitution and resisting arrest to be legal, so they leave it to prosecutors to accomplish what they don’t have the courage to do themselves. Besides, ignoring a law produces the same result as changing it, right?

Wrong. That approach makes breaking the law acceptable. It breeds contempt for the law and with that contempt a never-ending cycle of increasing lawlessness and malevolent behavior, which is what we see playing out across the country today.

Politicians speak in lofty terms of “equity” and “social and economic justice,” yet in pursuit of these goals, they seem willing to accept a level of immorality and lawlessness that not long ago would have been considered unthinkable.

I would suggest to you, before we can have “equity” and “social justice,” we need to solve our crime problem. Otherwise, the justice we achieve will be the justice the criminals prefer.

We once acknowledged our tendency toward evil and structured society to restrain it. Today we embrace the evil, enabling it, or at least explaining it away.

The results were predictable.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com