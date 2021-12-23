Chris Roemer: It’s time to rediscover the joy of giving | COMMENTARY

Over the last 100 years, responsibility to provide for those in need has largely shifted from the individual to the government. We’ve created ever larger bureaucracies to do that work for us. Huge nameless monoliths run by armies of bureaucrats who are guided by federal policy rather than the heart.
We pay our taxes and expect millions of faceless functionaries to do the work for us. As a result, what was once an act of love has turned into a bureaucratic transaction. We have dehumanized our altruism, and in so doing robbed ourselves of the joy we would have otherwise received had we given directly of our time and money.
No doubt, there’s a role for the government in assisting those in need, but we’re now at a point where many believe it’s government’s role to pay off our loans and take care of our college tuition, provide a guaranteed income, pay for child care, even pay us not to work.
I was watching an old movie from the 1930s recently. A wealthy man, down on his luck, was lecturing his family about the need to curtail their extravagant spending habits. He said he didn’t mind giving the government 60% of his income, but he had a hard time doing that when his family spends 50%. His wife just could not understand why the government should get more than his own family, but if government is going to take it upon itself to solve all of the world’s problems it needs money, and lots of it.
Unfortunately, no matter how well intentioned, government is notoriously inefficient, clumsy and wasteful in its spending, and usually ends up creating more problems than it solves. Whatever it does, there are always unintended consequences.
But if we limited the role government, if you were allowed to keep a larger portion of your income rather than sending it to Washington, would you do your part caring for the poor and your neighbors in need?
What sacrifices are we willing to cheerfully make to ensure those in need are cared for? Would we ask our families to give up their Christmas presents and instead donate the money that would have been spent on them to a local charity? I confess, that’s not something I’ve ever done, but I know in my heart I have been called to do so more than once over the years.
Ignoring that kind of calling is the sort of thing I believe people end up regretting as their lives near their end. What we could have done and didn’t.
Do you even remember what you got for Christmas last year? Will you think of those presents when you’re lying on your deathbed? Will you take comfort when your time comes that the government used your tax dollars to run a bevy of bureaucratic programs designed to help the poor?
People who give regularly, not out of abundance, but who like the widow and her mite, give sacrificially, are few and far between, but these are the people who truly understand the joy such giving provides. Giving that way almost becomes a selfish act for these folks because of the joy they reap from their selflessness.
Christmas is the Christian celebration of Christ’s birth. Recognizing their own sin, Christians give their lives to Christ , who paid the penalty for their sins. Surrendering to His authority and in gratitude for His gift of eternal life, Christians pledge their fidelity and obedience to their Savior, Jesus Christ, who told His followers, “If you love me, keep my commandments.”
When Jesus was asked, “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” He replied, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment.” He was quick to add, “And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.”
We spend a lifetime stressing about things over which we have little control, and in the end most of us come to realize that the energies we invest in pursuit of everything this world has to offer is a waste of time. Wood, hay and stubble. The happiest people I know live the simplest lives, and understand that charity and love for others offers the greatest opportunity for their happiness.
Still, we are bombarded daily with messages from politicians and marketers who make a career out of convincing us we deserve more, and will only find happiness by acquiring more.
My wish for each of us this Christmas, is those who celebrate the holiday rediscover the pure selfish joy of giving sacrificially, and in our own lives, we learn to distinguish between those things we simply want, and those things we really need.
God bless and Merry Christmas!