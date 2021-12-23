Chris Roemer: It’s time to rediscover the joy of giving | COMMENTARY

I was watching an old movie from the 1930s recently. A wealthy man, down on his luck, was lecturing his family about the need to curtail their extravagant spending habits. He said he didn’t mind giving the government 60% of his income, but he had a hard time doing that when his family spends 50%. His wife just could not understand why the government should get more than his own family, but if government is going to take it upon itself to solve all of the world’s problems it needs money, and lots of it.