Chris Roemer: A loving support network helped us through one of life’s trials | COMMENTARY

God has blessed Carroll County with a state-of-the-art hospital, staffed with exceptional physicians and professional, caring nurses. It is a community asset that should not be taken for granted. To develop and sustain a hospital the quality of Carroll Hospital Center, which is part of a larger multifaceted health care network, requires a skilled leadership team with vision.

Recently, my wife, Kelly, had a pretty big operation. She was at peace before her surgery, saying her biggest concern was that she would be able to, as she put it, “do this gracefully.”

Kelly’s inner peace was the fruit of God’s spirit, who provides comfort even in the most difficult of circumstances, and Kelly and I are grateful beyond words for God’s mercy and grace.

Kelly’s confidence also stemmed from the fact she knew the care she would receive at Carroll Hospital would be of the highest quality. There are so many people at the hospital we would like to thank.

Those thanks begin with the doctors and technicians who discovered and diagnosed Kelly’s condition. Dr. Flavio Kruter oversees an important aspect of Kelly’s care. It was he who ordered an annual MRI for Kelly, and it was that MRI that discovered a problem early enough to deal with it effectively.

We want to thank Kelly’s surgeon, Dr. John Steers, who helped her through prior difficulties. We have learned to trust Dr. Steers implicitly. He is an exceptional surgeon, but beyond that, his presence and counsel alone provide reassurance we are in great hands.

Thank you to Dr. Ben Schultz, a plastic surgeon referred to us by Dr. Steers. Dr. Schultz’s compassion and great skill have put Kelly well on the road to a full recovery.

Thanks to Dr. Jeff Tabak and Amy Engelman, CRNA, who were Kelly’s anesthesia providers. They made it possible for Kelly to have absolutely no nausea or unpleasant side effects, even after a 5-plus-hour surgery.

Now, here’s the hard part. How can we possibly thank all the nurses and other hospital staff who cared for and showered Kelly with love and attention during her brief stay in the hospital? Listing anyone risks offending someone.

Allison, Amanda, and Alice who were the RNs who prepared Kelly for surgery and oversaw her recovery afterward. Sharon was Kelly’s OR nurse. She is a good friend, and we know it was Sharon who kept things running smoothly in the operating room. A special thanks to Helen, an RN who came to the hospital on her personal time to watch over Kelly and our family. Thanks, too, to Linda Grogan, a member of the hospital’s executive team for the special attention she gave Kelly during her stay.

So many others played a role in Kelly’s care, including many who simply poked their heads into her room to wish her well.

These are people Kelly works with daily. She has worked with some of them for years. Some for decades. She considers them family, not co-workers. They laugh together, they cry together, and they’re always there for each other. But what is always most important to them is the quality of care they provide every patient for whom they have responsibility.

The circle of people ministering to Kelly extends far beyond the hospital itself. Meals have been brought to the house daily since her surgery. She has received so many cards and text messages extending well-wishes.

We are grateful to Pastor Mark Jones, his wife, Debbie, and all our brothers and sisters at Wakefield Valley Bible Church who have been so faithful in lifting up Kelly in prayer. So many families and friends praying in so many places. Far too many to mention. That said, Kelly and I would like to single out two very dear people for a special thank you. Pastor Fred Horner and his wife, Nancy are far more than friends to us. Whenever I hear Pastor Horner pray, James 5:16 comes to mind. “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” Just knowing Pastor Horner and Nancy are praying for you provides an awful lot of comfort.

Thank you to our daughter, Carly, and her husband, John, who took off time from work to stay with us and help in Kelly’s recovery, and my mom, Anita, who makes her home with us and is always there to do whatever needs to be done.

To have such an extensive network of support — first-rate medical professionals, family, friends, co-workers, and brothers and sisters in Christ — in the midst of one of life’s trials is a gift beyond value. God has truly been good to us.

Society bombards us daily with messages telling us how much more we “deserve” out of life, making it easy to lose an appreciation for how much we already have.

Kelly and I are grateful for the people God has placed in our lives, and we thank Him for opening our eyes and giving us the ability to recognize and appreciate those things in life that matter most, things that aren’t really things at all.

It is the people of Carroll County who make our community a great place to live, and Kelly and I will forever be beholden to so many of you for the love and kindness you showered on us at a time when we needed it most.

There are many places we could choose to live. I can’t think of one any better than where we are right now.

