Chris Roemer: Biden has sold out to the progressive left | COMMENTARY

I’m sure Vladimir Putin is incredibly grateful for President Biden’s war on fossil fuel. Historically high fuel prices are doing wonders to help Putin stay in power and win his war against Ukraine.

Actually, Biden’s war is not being fought against fossil fuel generally, just fossil fuel produced here in the United States.

Biden’s refusal to embrace America’s substantial energy reserves is driving up gas prices at home, while sending billions of rubles into the Russian treasury. Inexplicably, the West continues to buy Russian oil and gas — now at inflated prices — which is blunting the impact of the global sanctions that were supposed to bring the Russian economy to its knees.

Instead, it’s the American people who are being brought to their knees having to pay unnecessarily high prices at the pump. High energy costs are also driving up the cost of just about everything else Americans are buying these days resulting in the highest inflation rate this country has seen in 40 years.

Nice work, Mr. President.

The strongest weapon in America’s economic arsenal is its substantial energy reserves, but Biden has no intention of deploying that weapon. In fact, he’s doing his best to unilaterally “disarm” the United States, preferring instead to go hat in hand to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela.

All the while, China continues to burn coal at unprecedented levels.

Biden has sold his political soul to the progressive left, and it’s the American people, not to mention the people of Ukraine, who are paying the price.

The Democratic Party is quickly becoming the party of rich liberals who have college degrees, and it’s not uncommon for these folks to believe they are smarter than the rest of us. It only makes sense, then, that we bow to their superior intelligence and morality, and accept they know what’s best for us.

So, what would these superior people have us do?

As it relates to energy, they would have us just shut up about $4-plus-a-gallon gas. It’s for our own good, you know. The elite among us can afford Teslas and other electric powered vehicles, so $4 gas isn’t such a big deal for them. It’s the little guy who is going to have to shoulder the cost of the painful transition to “green energy.” Sorry about that, little guy, but the fate of the planet lies in the balance.

What else do the elite require of us?

That we accept as fact, every white person is a racist. In fact, everything about the United States is racist.

That we accept there are far more than just two genders — dozens more — and the government has the right to teach our children all about them regardless of what their parents may think.

That we accept there’s nothing we can do about the millions of people illegally crossing the southern border. It’s a migration born of climate change. It’s our own fault for having such a large carbon footprint.

That we accept people who borrowed money to go to college shouldn’t have to pay that money back. The American taxpayer needs to pick up that tab for them.

That we accept an unborn baby isn’t a baby at all, and has no right to, well, anything.

That we accept government institutions like the Supreme Court and Senate are worthless unless they do the bidding of the left. They need to be “reformed,” so they are guaranteed to produce the results progressives want. The Electoral College needs to go, too, because it’s not working to elect enough Democrats.

That we accept that women (whatever they are) athletes must compete against transgender male-bodied athletes. If this doesn’t make a lot of sense to you, you are obviously “transphobic.” Then again, anyone who disagrees with a progressive about anything has to be a “phobic” of some sort.

And we need to accept that bail reform and other policies that release criminals back to the streets are only fair, and that these policies have nothing to do with rising crime in cities across the country.

Biden has been a moderate his entire career, but for some reason, since becoming president, he has worked tirelessly to appease the left. Unfortunately, in so doing, he has lost the center, which increasingly is seeing this nonsense for what it is.

It is not Republicans who are standing in Biden’s way. If he governed like a moderate, there are plenty of Republicans who would love to work with him to get things done. Come to think of it, that’s exactly what Biden said he would do when he was running for president.

No, it’s progressives who are holding the president hostage, demanding Biden do whatever they require of him.

Progressives now have even managed to co-opt Joe Manchin to buy into their spending lunacy. With an inflation rate above 9%, another half trillion dollars in government spending is being sold as “inflation fighting.” Being progressive apparently means being able to say anything and claim its fact.

As things look now, Democrats are in for a shellacking come November. It will be interesting to see what Biden does then. After two years of pandering to the left, the Democratic Party is on the verge of irrelevancy.

Following the example of white, blue-collar workers, other traditionally safe Democratic voting blocks are beginning to jump ship, defecting to the Republican Party in large numbers.

Regardless of what progressive elites would have you believe, the American people are not stupid. Defining what a woman is may be a complicated thing for the average college graduate, but most Americans seem to know.

They also know energy policies that impoverish Americans while enriching the Russian government, and that force the United States into the arms of “pariah” states like Saudi Arabia are, in a word, dopey.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com