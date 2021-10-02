Chris Roemer: The problem with Biden? He’s a president whose principles are always shifting. | COMMENTARY

Fascist. Authoritarian. Totalitarian. Autocrat. Despot. They’re all terms used by people to label those who disagree with them. Calling people these names is easy for lazy thinkers who won’t or can’t argue the facts. It’s the kind of puerile, ad hominem attack common on Facebook and Twitter.
Interestingly, who’s a fascist and who isn’t is a function of one’s policy positions, not the abuse of power to achieve those policies. If you happen to agree with the authoritarian pronouncements of a president, those pronouncements are described as common sense statements that are necessary to achieve a given end. It’s only when you don’t agree that those pronouncements become dictatorial.
Today, we have a president championing vaccine mandates. A president who is using the power of his office to require people to get vaccinated against COVID whether they want to or not. A president who has decreed all businesses with more 100 workers, all federal employees, everyone in the military, federal contractors, and assorted others all must be vaccinated or lose their jobs.
Most people believe being vaccinated is a good idea (I believe it’s a good idea), so you don’t hear many in the president’s party claiming that Joe Biden’s actions make him a fascist or a totalitarian. You don’t hear Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer lecturing us about congressional privilege, either. That’s because what makes someone a despot is not the abuse of power, but what they abuse that power to do.
This is what happens when partisanship trumps principle. As Americans, we don’t seem to care much anymore about principles, those overarching ideals that may be inconvenient at the moment, but that protect us from those who would abuse their authority for their own purposes.
If the Supreme Court doesn’t rule the way we way we would like it to, we need to destroy or modify it so we can get what we want. If we don’t like the law, we don’t have to change it, we can just ignore it. That’s what sanctuary cities are all about. It’s why presidents of all stripes issue executive orders like they’re candy. What is an executive order except a “royal decree.” It’s a work around. Unfortunately, as Jonathan Turley recently noted, what we’re working around is the Constitution of the United States.
And this is my main problem with Joe Biden. It’s not that his political positions are contrary to mine. I can live with that. We live in a democracy and I’m not always going to get my way. My problem is the man’s positions change with the wind.
Standing on the Senate Floor, then-Sen. Joe Biden made an impassioned speech against ending the filibuster. He announced the words he would speak that day would constitute “one of the most important speeches for historical purposes that I will have given in the 32 years since I have been in the Senate.” Biden argued forcefully that day that ending the filibuster would “eviscerate the Senate and turn it into the House of Representatives.”
He said, “It is not only a bad idea, it upsets the constitutional design and it disservices the country.”
He actually had quite a lot to say that day about why the filibuster should not be abolished, but despite the historic significance he attached to the principles he championed, he now seems ready to abandon them because those principles stand in his way.
Biden’s current thinking on packing the Supreme Court, something he once called a “bonehead idea,” and “a terrible, terrible mistake” now seems equally fickle.
In 2019, when a racist picture was found in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook, then- candidate Joe Biden declared Northam had “lost all moral authority and should resign immediately.” He further declared: ”There is no room for racism in America.”
A few months later, he held a public event with Northam lauding him as “one of the best” governors for the way he managed his state’s COVID response.
And then there were Biden’s 2001 comments concerning Afghanistan. “I’m reluctant to use the word nation-building,” he said, “because it is such a loaded political term these days. But if we leave Afghanistan in chaos, it will be another time bomb waiting to explode.” Today, he doesn’t seem to care what happens in Afghanistan.
How much comfort should I take knowing Biden is little different from every other politician we’ve elected to office? I’ve got to tell you. I don’t take much.
Abraham Lincoln once said, “I desire to so conduct the affairs of the administration that if, at the end, when I come to lay down the reins of power, I have lost every other friend on earth, I shall have at least one friend left — and that friend shall be down inside of me.”
Where are the Abraham Lincolns of today?