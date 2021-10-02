Chris Roemer: The problem with Biden? He’s a president whose principles are always shifting. | COMMENTARY

If the Supreme Court doesn’t rule the way we way we would like it to, we need to destroy or modify it so we can get what we want. If we don’t like the law, we don’t have to change it, we can just ignore it. That’s what sanctuary cities are all about. It’s why presidents of all stripes issue executive orders like they’re candy. What is an executive order except a “royal decree.” It’s a work around. Unfortunately, as Jonathan Turley recently noted, what we’re working around is the Constitution of the United States.