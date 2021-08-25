Chris Roemer: Nothing can mask Biden’s Afghanistan blunders | COMMENTARY

As the days passed, however, Biden’s supporters started to regain some of their footing, eventually hitting on an argument they hoped just might work to deflect at least some of the massive amount of criticism coming Biden’s way. They would conflate what was happening in Afghanistan today with everything that’s occurred there over the past 20 years. In so doing, Biden would be able to share his humiliation with the four presidents who came before him. In fact, his surrogates would actually begin to laud President Biden for being the only one of the four who had the courage to extricate America from Afghanistan.