Chris Roemer: Nothing can mask Biden’s Afghanistan blunders | COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden’s allies were caught flat-footed by events in Afghanistan. What was happening was a catastrophe, and there was just no way to defend the utter incompetence so clearly on display for the world to see.
America was on it’s heals. For some reason, we had removed our military before evacuating American citizens and our Afghan allies. The only way out of the country was now through a single airport in Kabul, which was surrounded by Taliban militants. NATO members were complaining about not being consulted concerning our plans to leave, and billions of dollars of state-of-the art military equipment was in the hands of the Taliban, who suddenly found themselves in possession of a sophisticated Air Force, advanced weaponry and Black Hawk helicopters.
While all this was happening, Biden was on vacation at Camp David and his vice president was nowhere to be found. When Biden finally emerged for a quick 20-minute speech at the White House before resuming his vacation, he seemed confused why anyone would be upset by how things were going in Afghanistan. Didn’t everyone know getting out of Afghanistan would be messy? He always said things would happen this way. What’s the problem?
A few days later, the president assured us Americans were having no trouble getting through Taliban check points at the airport, and any Afghans having such trouble should just give the U.S. a call for assistance. As far as Biden knew, our allies weren’t upset with us. On the contrary, they’ve been quite complimentary, he said, about how we’ve acted with such “dispatch.”
Unfortunately for the president, the State Department and Department of Defense both contradicted him on multiple fronts within minutes of his saying these things. Even those in the media who have so faithfully carried the president’s water to date, turned on him. Everyone was just staggered by events, gobsmacked, and there was near universal agreement that what was transpiring in Afghanistan was a fiasco of historic proportions. Trying to defend the president would be futile.
As the days passed, however, Biden’s supporters started to regain some of their footing, eventually hitting on an argument they hoped just might work to deflect at least some of the massive amount of criticism coming Biden’s way. They would conflate what was happening in Afghanistan today with everything that’s occurred there over the past 20 years. In so doing, Biden would be able to share his humiliation with the four presidents who came before him. In fact, his surrogates would actually begin to laud President Biden for being the only one of the four who had the courage to extricate America from Afghanistan.
Saving the president would require a coordinated effort to widen the circle of blame. It’s was not just the Afghan army’s fault. It’s was not just a failure of intelligence. What was happening was everybody’s fault! It was Trump’s fault. It was Bush’s fault. Heck, it was even Obama’s fault. They needed to convince the American people that Biden would never have screwed things up so royally if the United States had not been in Afghanistan in the first place. If they could accomplish this, they could make Biden’s failure seem like just a small piece of a much larger failure; the inevitable outcome of all the failures that came before.
Of course, everything that’s happened in Afghanistan over the past 20 years is completely irrelevant to the debacle unfolding there today, a debacle which is the direct result of Biden’s singular ineptitude. Fifty years of experience and this is what we get? Why in the world weren’t all American citizens and allies brought out of Afghanistan before our military left? Why would we decide the middle of the fighting season would be the best time to conduct an evacuation? The questions are so basic it’s almost ridiculous they need to be asked.
Biden’s blunder is of historic proportions, and that blundering has certainly been consequential enough to stand entirely on its own, but Biden’s supporters desperately needed some sort of argument that at least sounded plausible. Sure, Biden really screwed things up, but no matter how bad things are now, or whatever future disasters may be just around the corner, it’s still OK to defend the President because it’s not all his fault.
Now we’re beginning to see articles that seek to place Biden’s fiasco in its “proper historical context.” Articles about how Trump tied Biden’s hands. Articles about Biden’s resolve and how committed he is to getting every last American out of Afghanistan (thus relegating to secondary importance any questions about why there are still Americans in Afghanistan in the first place). And articles about how history will someday view Biden as the great American hero who finally got the United States out of Afghanistan.
Biden’s supporters have found the message it hopes Americans will buy. The only variable is just how gullible the American people choose to be.
Chris Roemer writes from Finksburg.