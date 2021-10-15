Chris Roemer: Why abortion is wrong | COMMENTARY

Ending the life of an unborn child cannot be the answer. We need to work instead to reduce unwanted pregnancies, but when one occurs, we must act to support, not condemn women who find themselves in overwhelming circumstances. We must do what needs to be done to successfully bring children to term, and then take steps to make possible a caring, nurturing environment in which to raise them. We also need to more readily facilitate the adoption of children for whom that option is best for all involved.