Roemer: Keep school curriculum decisions local because left won’t be satisfied with indoctrinating college students | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Students need to be exposed to a wide range of perspectives. There are many ways to teach the same material and it is inevitable an educator’s life history, background and personal experience will influence how lessons are presented in the classroom. That cultural richness is exactly what our students need — and what our schools are lacking. Looking at the same set of facts from various perspectives is a good thing. Diversity of thought is a good thing. In fact, it’s one of the hallmarks of a quality education, and why I am so passionate about the never ending, yet fruitless efforts of CCPS to diversify its faculty.