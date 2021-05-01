Roemer: Message being sent to police will make attracting best candidates difficult, situation worse | GUEST COMMENTARY

Police deal with the unpredictable every day with outcomes that are equally unpredictable. We desperately need police with the greatest aptitude for the job who are most likely to consistently perform at the highest level of competency. Unfortunately, these are the people who have plenty of other options when it comes to choosing a profession. No level of training is ever going to turn a person who does not possess the appropriate aptitude into a first-rate police officer. If we are forced to hire second- and third-tier recruits because the people we really need refuse to consider a career in law enforcement, expect to hear more about police who accidentally reach for their gun instead of their taser.