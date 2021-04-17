Roemer: Time to stop the political border fight and find solutions to this dysfunction | GUEST COMMENTARY

Third, we need to do what we can to improve economic conditions in Central America. It is in our own best interest to do so. And it has to be done in a way that has a lasting impact on the standard of living for the citizens in those countries. Whatever assistance we provide needs to be contingent on those countries effectively policing their own borders, and sent in a way that it doesn’t end up in the pockets of corrupt government officials. Further, we need to recognize that whatever we do to help is not going to produce instant results. It’s going to take years to make any substantial progress.