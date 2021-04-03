Roemer: America being transferred into secular country with no unifying moral concept | COMMENTARY

I believe there is coming a day soon when American Christians of all faiths will likely wish simply to be left alone to worship God as His Word tells them they should. I’m sure that has been the desire of many minority faiths throughout history, and it has always been a reasonable request, but even that simple request is no certainty, for as the “disadvantaged” in society continue to grow into “dominance,” they are beginning to enjoy their newfound power and privilege, and are seeking to enlarge it at the expense of those of us who are increasingly becoming the newly “disadvantaged.”