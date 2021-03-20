Roemer: Immigration policy that treats children as contraband is lunacy, evil | GUEST COMMENTARY

I’ve resisted the urge to write anything about our country’s immigration policies for one simple reason. I don’t like being called a racist. Oh, I know the term is applied willy-nilly and has lost a lot of its sting, but I’m old-fashioned. I still think being called a racist is a pretty awful thing, and the way things are now, the left quickly labels a racist anyone who refuses to accept its perspective on immigration.
Then again, according to orthodoxy held by some of the left’s more strident members, regardless of what I say, think or do, simply being white makes me a racist, so I might as well speak my truth, as it were.
As I understand it, thousands of unaccompanied minors are flooding the border seeking entry. It is also my understanding that many of these kids are brought to the border by criminal cartels who make big bucks smuggling the children north. Apparently, along the way, many of these children are sexually abused and violated in ways most Americans would find abhorrent. Many adults suffer the same fate at the hands of the cartels.
When they reach the border, we take it from there. The smugglers hand these children over to the United States, where the policy now is to process and release them to relatives who are already somewhere in the US, either legally or illegally. In other words, we act as a de facto fulfillment contractor for the cartels making possible the reason the children are forced to make the journey in the first place.
Do I have that right? If so, can someone please explain to me how anything about it is humane or moral?
The whole situation is so obviously evil, I find it difficult to believe there are those who justify or rationalize it. Yet, I’m the oppressor? If you say so, but I’m not the one condoning an arrangement in which the U.S. is partnering with human traffickers.
Sometimes it feels like liberals go out their way to distract and annoy the rest of us so we don’t notice these obvious moral failures. Everyday it’s something more ridiculous. Should Mr. Potato Head have a gender? Are “Easter Eggs” more appropriately called “Spring Spheres.” How will children ever overcome the harm they suffer from reading Dr. Seuss?
There must be a think tank somewhere with people sitting around a table who come up with this nonsense. I can hear them now.
“Hey, I’ve got one! This will drive them nuts. Let’s claim Christmas lights are culturally offensive! Yeah, that’s a good one. It will make them crazy! Or how about if we say parents who are pushing to get their kids back in school are racists. Do you think they’d buy that?”
Meanwhile, children (of color) are being smuggled north by criminal cartels who abuse them and charge huge sums of money for the privilege and the United States is a key player in the process.
I’ll make a deal with the left. I’ll agree to drop the “Mr.” when referring to Potato Head, if they’ll stop their support of policies that encourage criminal cartels to smuggle children to the southern border.
As far as labeling a racist anyone who questions the wisdom of current immigration policy, it seems to me that’s just a naked attempt to stifle debate. Such claims serve as a barrier to open, honest conversation, and if there is anything this country desperately needs, it’s open, honest conversation.
Someone once said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” At this point, it seems the fools are winning the day.
There is not a lot of difference between people, regardless of their skin color or ethnic background. At the core, we’re all pretty much alike. We love our families. We want the best for our kids. People are people and what separates us is more shallow than profound.
It’s time ordinary people everywhere start over by simply getting to know one another. Let the politicians try to set us at each other’s throats. Let the cable networks shriek their hate 24 hours a day. Let the college professors peddle their divisive theologies of race and ethnicity.
I’m putting my money on the average person. I’m trusting their common sense and decency over those who think they’re smarter than the rest of us, or who wish to manipulate us for their own selfish reasons. That common sense probably recognizes the lunacy — and evil — of treating children like contraband.
Chris Roemer writes from Finksburg. Reach him at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com.
