Dr. Robert Wack: Vaccinations can stem new surge in COVID cases | COMMENTARY

The long waits in the Emergency Department, and the resources tied up dealing with unvaccinated patients, don’t just affect people with COVID. They also may cause a shortage of the IV tubing necessary to administer lifesaving medication to someone having a stroke or heart attack. They may impact how quickly a pregnant woman can have an emergency cesarean section, or the availability of an ambulance for a seriously ill child or someone bleeding to death on Route 31 after a car crash. Hospital crowding caused by unvaccinated COVID patients, combined with staffing and resource shortages, may delay or prevent access to lifesaving medical treatment for everyone in our community. More than ever, we need to take action to protect each other.