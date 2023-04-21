Robert Wack: Food safety is one of the critical areas the health department prioritizes | COMMENTARY

Now that COVID-19 is receding enough to give us some breathing room, the Carroll County Health Department is finally returning to the many other responsibilities it has in ensuring a safe and healthy community for everyone.

Whether it’s water source inspections, septic systems or vaccination clinics, there’s a lot of catching up to do. One of those tasks is food safety.

Long before I had a career in medicine or public health, I lived with some friends in an apartment, my first “adult” living arrangement after college. Easter 1984 we fancied ourselves capable chefs, and we prepared adinner for ourselves and some friends, with a baked ham as the centerpiece of our feast.

Afterward, the clean-up was mostly neglected and we went out for further entertainment. Later that night, we returned to the apartment, hungry once more, and proceeded to finish devouring the ham, which sat out on a counter while we were gone.

Within hours, all of us were violently ill with vomiting and diarrhea, which lasted a miserable eight hours or so, then passed as quickly as it came. Fortunately, we were all young, healthy and strong, though not very bright about food safety. Now it’s just an entertaining story about youthful arrogance and stupidity.

In 1997, a church picnic in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, served a variety of homemade foods to a very large gathering. Shortly after, more than 700 people fell ill with a mix of nausea, projectile vomiting and diarrhea. Two people died.

This event further reinforced the local health department’s critical, life-saving role ensuring food safety. Not only at restaurants, but any large gathering where people share food. Special events where food is prepared under conditions that pose extra risk, like on portable equipment or outside of a well-equipped kitchen receive extra scrutiny.

A large body of rules and regulations has developed over time that summarize the best practices for food storage and preparation, learned from long, painful experiences like the one in St. Mary’s County. Food poisoning is not just an unpleasant inconvenience. It can permanently disable or kill, depending on individual factors like pre-existing conditions or immune compromise.

Food safety inspections by the health department are one of the activities that some local business owners can find to be an inconvenience. Occasionally local elected officials, who might not understand or appreciate the risks involved or the complexity of the processes that require oversight, hear complaints from business owners and object to the department’s role ensuring the health and safety of the community.

But when the public hears about the cockroaches swarming in food preparation areas, or the deadly contagious diseases identified in restaurant workers, or the unsanitary cooking practices of a food service facility, they immediately understand why we have rules, and why the health department must enforce them. The health Department is responsible for protecting the public from these hazards, and it is a duty it takes very seriously.

Fortunately, most businesses have the same priorities and collaborate to provide safe and delicious foods to their customers. The work never ends, though: businesses change and grow, new ones open, ownership changes, menus change. Through it all, the health department will always remain vigilant to protect the community.

Dr. Robert Wack writes from Westminster where he serves as the deputy health officer. He can be reached at Robert.wack@maryland.gov.