Wack: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic ‘perhaps, the end of the beginning’

For example, we now have better data about just how serious COVID-19 infection can be. An otherwise healthy adult hospitalized with COVID-19 results in a longer stay than the flu, and COVID-19 hospitalizations overall cost far more than the average symptomatic flu hospitalization. That’s not to say everything in the State of Maryland has been perfect. We still don’t have enough testing capacity, and the governor’s piecemeal approach to opening, though politically popular with the business community in some parts of the state, creates difficult challenges for local governments still swamped with active infections. The task of balancing economic interests with public health necessities is nearly impossible, and Hogan is doing the best he can.