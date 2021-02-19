Taylor: If we pray and humble ourselves, God will heal our land | RELIGION COMMENTARY

As we all know and understand we are living in very dark and difficult days. We are not unique. Very little has changed since time began for man on Earth. The Bible says that through one man, Adam, sin entered the world. The more things change the more they remain the same. We just happen to be the generation alive in the 21st century to witness the changes in our time.
Many today have become very partisan. Webster’s dictionary defines partisan as a person who shows a biased unthinking allegiance. When we think of partisan it’s only natural to think of politics. To be somewhat partisan is OK. It would be natural to be biased for example about anything you strongly believe in or support. The problem comes when it’s just plain bias and unthinking allegiance that concerns me.
I am seeing a growing trend that does not allow for healthy debate. Even God our Father allows man free will to accept His Son or reject Him as Savior of the world. God is exposing things that are not right. He is revealing the plans of man, things that according to the word of God are evil.
Many today question what is truth. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Truth is not a thing it’s a person. His name is Jesus Christ. The whole Christian faith hinges on this one statement.
The Bible says that in the last days everything that can be shaken will be shaken. Right now, there is a lot of shaking taking place. The thing that encourages me is that as the days grow darker a great light will soon appear. That great light of course is the Lord Jesus Christ coming back to the Earth to set up His kingdom on the Earth. As I have said over many years I am believing for a great spiritual awakening in America.
I am starting to see early signs in the form of men’s hearts being changed. Jesus said you must be born again. When it gets from our head to our heart, we will see real and lasting change.
I feel that these difficult and challenging times are causing people to look deeper into their own hearts and minds. Oftentimes trouble will lead us to seek God more earnestly. Many only seek God when troubled times come. The time to seek God is before trouble comes.
There is a story in the Bible that talks about the reign of Solomon the son of King David. The reign of Solomon brings in Israel’s golden age of peace and prosperity. The kingdom is united. His mighty spiritual, political, and architectural feats raise Israel to her highest peak. You can read about some of this in 2 Chronicles. God however warns the people that if they turn away and forsake His commandments and serve other gods, He will uproot them from the land. Because they embraced other god’s and worshiped them and served them, He brought calamity on them.
I am not suggesting that God is judging us. However, we are being chastised. He is disciplining America because He loves us and does not want to judge us. Discipline is a form of love. When you correctly discipline your child, it shows you really care.
What is the main remedy for America at this time in our history?
I believe it’s what God told Israel in 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
America needs healing. I pray we will humble ourselves and seek God for the answers to our problems.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
The Rev. Mike Taylor is pastor and president of RAPHAH Ministries Christian Center, an evangelistic outreach in Taylorsville. He can be reached at raphahministries@hotmail.com.