Taylor: If we pray and humble ourselves, God will heal our land | RELIGION COMMENTARY

There is a story in the Bible that talks about the reign of Solomon the son of King David. The reign of Solomon brings in Israel’s golden age of peace and prosperity. The kingdom is united. His mighty spiritual, political, and architectural feats raise Israel to her highest peak. You can read about some of this in 2 Chronicles. God however warns the people that if they turn away and forsake His commandments and serve other gods, He will uproot them from the land. Because they embraced other god’s and worshiped them and served them, He brought calamity on them.