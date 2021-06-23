Republicans abandon history, science, and democracy | COMMENTARY

Here’s a recent example of what Mooney might have been talking about: Republican Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert asked during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing June 8 if there was “anything that the National Forest Service … can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun” to address climate change. Perhaps Gohmert thinks that this is a more plausible solution than, say, reducing coal plant emissions and forgoing campaign contributions from said industry? If it were even possible – and it is not – what could possibly go wrong with changing the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, right?