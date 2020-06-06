Peters: Turn to Christ to conquer violence and destruction of today’s society

Pentecost is the birthday of the Church, and it is the day that makes our duty to spread Christ’s word. Fifty days after Christ’s resurrection, the Holy Spirit came down to the Apostles as promised and filled them with the gifts of the Lord. With such blessing, they were filled with the strength to go into communities and spread the word of the Lord, and the Holy Spirit fills us today with the same duty.
As throughout history, the Apostles were confronted with a decadent, violent culture that was far too willing to ignore the message of peace and love. The Roman Empire, like most governments, was quick to silence individuals who would disrupt their power structure just as mobs often formed begging for destruction and violence.
The Apostles went forth and braved both sides, and many of them were killed as a result. Yet the Apostles, and their followers, continued to go out and preach the word of Christ because it was the truth of God. They knew the danger, and they knew the risk, and still they continued because it was the only thing worth doing.
Throughout history, there have always been abuses from both governments and the people, mob violence, tyranny and destruction, because people are desperate to cling to or obtain power. They do not realize that true power is creation, and true creation can only come from love, and so they turn from God and destroy God’s creation.
The threats and danger the Apostles faced are not greater or lesser than those we face today, because immorality and sin are a constant with humans. Trying to politicize and justify any type of violence and destruction is to turn from God, because only He is right and anything that turns from him is wrong.
Hate can only be met with love, and violence can only be met with peace. The word justice can never properly be used when one demands anything from another, because justice can only be expressed by giving love to another. But to give up everything in order to love has a lot of risks even when one has faith, so doing the right thing can be incredibly scary.
When Christ returned to the Apostles after his death, he told them to “be not afraid.” He is telling all of his followers to go out to spread his message of love even though it comes with risks, because nothing can ever rival Christ’s love. Death, pain, torment and punishment are all nothing compared to serving Christ and doing what is right.
The violence and destruction we see today are inherent in human nature, and the only way we can conquer the problems of society is to turn to Christ and to share love. This means to love others, to help others, and to care for others, instead of accusing, blaming and destroying. This means to give up all selfish desires and individual concerns and instead focus on Christ’s desires and Christ’s concerns.
Jeffrey Peters, a graduate of Catholic University with a doctorate, attends St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. Reach him at 17peters@cardinalmail.cua.edu.