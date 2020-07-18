Piel: ‘Why didn’t I know that?' | COMMENTARY

Why didn’t I know that some people are content to tear things down rather than build things up? I remember once asking my friend George if some people are just naturally nasty and mean. He said, like he said about many things,” it’s all in the genes.” I would hate to believe that some people are just born that way. Born naturally nasty, mean and destructive. Here’s another personal question: Why do I let destructive comments or even destructive people get to me so I become one of them? I don’t believe that “nasty begets nasty” but it often seems to work that way. I remember someone once saying “if people want to live and play in the gutter that doesn’t mean you have to join them.” Do you think with a national election coming up we are going to have more people living and playing in the gutter? I hope not!