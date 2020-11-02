Reiff: We can all do better in this divided, uncivil country | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

At my age, I am not going to change the educational system. As an individual, I cannot effect systemic change. But I can start with myself. I can learn to be more reflective, to listen more and talk less, and to understand the perspectives of others. I will not back down from standing up for the values I believe are right, but I can be a more effective advocate by focusing on reconciliation and restorative justice. I can work harder at finding the elusive common ground. I invite you to join me.