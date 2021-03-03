Ready: Kirwan proposal a $40B statement of educational aspiration with no definition of success or failure | GUEST COMMENTARY

I voted against Kirwan and fought to preserve the governor’s veto for a number of reasons. For starters, I believe that taxpayers are owed real accountability on the return of their investment in state government and education in particular. They are owed the truth about where student achievement should stand at the end of potentially a decade of exploding spending. Taxpayers won’t find that anywhere in the Kirwan Commission’s report, nor in any of HB 1300′s 235 pages. There are no clear measures of success or failure as it relates to outcomes. While there are some reforms and changes — not everything in the Kirwan proposal is bad — the solution put forward in this bill basically adds $40 billion in new spending on top of a mostly unchanged current structure of education. This bill is not a “blueprint” as many have called it. It is a $40 billion statement of aspiration — hope for a world class education — but no definition of what that really is.