Dear readers: Now more than ever, Carroll County needs good journalism

Dear Reader,
I’m reaching out to thank you for choosing to read the Carroll County Times, to ask for your support of our journalism and to give you a glimpse inside the work we are doing to keep you informed about coronavirus.
As a Carroll County native, I am proud to be the editor of the Times, a 109-year-old institution that has provided news about this county to generations of readers. At a time like this, trusted and credible information is more important than ever. That is why our staff is working diligently to provide you with this news. From a health perspective. From a business perspective. From an educational perspective.
Because this coronavirus is such a threat to public welfare, we’ve collected our most essential coverage and placed it in front of our paywall so it’s available to all readers who visit our site. (You can find the latest news from each day here.) Anyone trying to keep up with the latest on COVID-19 is invited to sign up for our free breaking news email alerts here.
We are also providing a platform for readers to submit their questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. This platform can help to guide our coverage. I would also invite you to email me directly.
We rely on the support of subscribers to fund this work, so I am asking you to join your neighbors and fellow citizens as Carroll County Times subscribers and help us deliver on our public service mission. (You can find a compelling offer here — just a penny a day for six months.)
COVID-19 has placed much of our country under increasing stress: mental, emotional and physical. Stress that affects our personal and professional lives. Our journalists are no different. But they remain committed to our mission: to provide our readers with help, knowledge and understanding. And to do it quickly, accurately and thoroughly.
I hope you will consider supporting this mission.
Sincerely,
Bob Blubaugh
Editor