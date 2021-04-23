Pyatt: No bad candidates in Mount Airy election with much at stake | GUEST COMMENTARY

Current Council President Larry Hushour did an exemplary job of doing just that, but now he is running for mayor against a very popular three-term incumbent, Pat Rockinberg, who has learned to deep dive into things. So either way we lost at least half of our leadership and possibly most of it for a while. We must figure out not only who has the right stuff for being on the council, but who will fill Hushour’s shoes if he either loses or has his hands tied until he figures out the many diverse strands of the mayor’s role.