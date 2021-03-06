Pyatt: Texans paying the price for deregulated energy system, which will only get worse if not fixed | COMMENTARY

In Texas It is the case of the shoemaker’s family going barefoot. I worked on the South Texas nuclear plant for about a decade during its design and construction and did a study of the reliability of gas transportation lines, also in the South Texas area, focusing on the potential of a large gas explosion. They were in good shape energy-wise and had gas, oil, and fuel aplenty. Because of the energy availability in Texas, they have top-notch university, and corporate expertise. Yet ERCOT has been successful in doing what other energy providers would like to do, e.g. have independence (for the most part) from external regulation.