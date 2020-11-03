Price: Voters should bear in mind where economy was nine months ago | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I have always found it very difficult to like Donald Trump as a person. I could never see myself working for him, or even hanging out with him. I wouldn’t mine playing a round of golf with him, but then again, I’ll play golf with anybody.
He recently had a bout with the coronavirus and yes, yes he had the best treatment at Walter Reed medical center that anyone could imagine; but, why not?! He is still our President. It seems that he went from the hospital directly to the campaign trail and spent much of the past few weeks having three rallies a day all over the country. If nothing else, all the Trump haters have to admire his endurance. His staff on the other hand must be exhausted.
I frequently ask myself, Why would this wildly successful non-politician well into the back nine (golf term, sorry) of his life want to spend another four years being relentlessly criticized day after day by not just his newfound political opponents but by a media that seems to resort to any means to impugn him, no matter what his intent on any subject is?
He doesn’t need to tolerate this. After all, despite reports that he has lost a billion dollars since winning four years ago, he continues to put his vision of what is best for the country before his own needs.
And don’t forget, he forgoes his own salary as president to contribute to the following causes, among others: The National Park Service for maintenance of a Civil War site; a science, technology, engineering and, math group (STEM) for children; a public awareness campaign about opioid awareness; and a caregiver program for veterans. These are just a few.
Could he have handled the onslaught of the virus better? My answer is probably, but we’ll never know because none of us was president at the time and a year of criticizing and second-guessing gets us nowhere.
Before the virus, this country’s economy was moving on a path to dizzying heights following the policies of this man. The naysayers screamed doom and gloom the minute he was elected. Noted New York Times economist Paul Krugman moaned, “So we are probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.” He was wrong; they all were wrong.
I cringe every time Donald Trump fires up his Twitter thumbs, but I am also constantly reminded to try to ignore what the man says, and observe what he does. At its peak before the virus, we were at record levels of economic productivity and low unemployment. Unemployment for Black people and other minorities was at a historical low. Look it up!
Given all this, I believe that Donald Trump has a better chance of dragging us along kicking and screaming during this life-altering downer of a pandemic than a malleable 78-year-old mentally questionable politician who has been in some form of politics for roughly 47 years.
Finally, if we’re paying attention, we know that something is brewing regarding the potential corruption by Joe Biden using his name to benefit his son Biden with large sums of money from foreign sources. At the debate, Joe said he has never taken a penny from a foreign entity. Fair enough, but maybe he accrued some of his significant wealth from Hunter himself. Otherwise what could this text from Hunter to his daughter Naomi mean,"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years and it has been tough. It’s really hard but don’t worry. Unlike Pop, I won’t make you pay me half your salary."
Gee, I wonder what that could mean? This is from the New York Post, a reputable news site.
I hope this might move the few undecided voters out there to vote, remembering where we were nine months age, not where we are now.
Dave Price writes from Sykesville.
