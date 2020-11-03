Price: Voters should bear in mind where economy was nine months ago | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Finally, if we’re paying attention, we know that something is brewing regarding the potential corruption by Joe Biden using his name to benefit his son Biden with large sums of money from foreign sources. At the debate, Joe said he has never taken a penny from a foreign entity. Fair enough, but maybe he accrued some of his significant wealth from Hunter himself. Otherwise what could this text from Hunter to his daughter Naomi mean,"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years and it has been tough. It’s really hard but don’t worry. Unlike Pop, I won’t make you pay me half your salary."