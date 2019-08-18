Wack: No transparency issues with Westminster’s ethics ordinance

The City of Westminster’s efforts to broaden ethics disclosures date back to about 2014, when the City expanded disclosure requirements for elected officials, enlarging the city disclosure form from two pages to 11, and exceeding the requirements outlined in Title 5. For example, the City requires the annual disclosure of “any financial interest …” whereas State law only requires disclosure of financial interests greater than 3%. In contrast, Calvert County’s financial disclosure, deemed compliant by the State Ethics Commission, only requires disclosure of financial interests greater than 30%. Clearly, Westminster’s ordinance is in many ways stricter than what is required by the State and other jurisdictions.