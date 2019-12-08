It is hard to foresee what the Constitution had in mind when this impeachment process was included by Madison and Hamilton regarding actual implementation especially the two-thirds requirement in the Senate. The first test case, President Andrew Johnson, fell one vote shy in the Senate for removal from office after a time lapse of almost 100 years from the Constitution approval. It was almost 100 years later for the second case when it involved President Richard Nixon, who resigned prior to an impeachment vote. The third case in 1998 involved President Bill Clinton, and the vote went according to party lines.