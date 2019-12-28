Battles over religious liberty continue. The court has recently agreed to review decisions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit crucial to the future of religious education. The high court’s decision should arrive by June. In this proceeding, the decisions of two Catholic schools — St. James School in Torrance, Calif., and Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Hermosa Beach. California — concerning two teachers and whether they could continue to teach at these schools were upheld by trial courts but reversed by two different panels of the 9th Circuit, thought the most liberal circuit court in the country. This is a major free-exercise case that will affect tens of thousands of faith-based schools.