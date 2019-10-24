The risk that power will be misused is also why Warren and Biden are wrong to ask Facebook to adjudicate politicians' claims. The truth or falsity of those claims is very often disputed. Consider the track record of fact-checkers. The Post recently slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders for exaggerating the number of bankruptcies that are caused by medical bills. (I also think Sanders is wrong.) Would our political debate really be improved, though, if Facebook refused to broadcast Sanders' argument or slapped a "false" rating on it? I doubt it: A Facebook that took such action would be likely to squelch too much true and valuable speech.