He is partly right. Europe time and again has us do the hard work, and nation-building does not build nations. But it's not as if there is never reason to intervene. Iran could someday nuke some of our cities to oblivion, as one example, and other kinds of hits on us are too numerous to spell out. Trump once called President Barack Obama the “founder” of ISIS because he initially dismissed the group as nothing much and woke up too late to contain it. Trump acted decisively from the start but is now giving the terrorists a second chance.